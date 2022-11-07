Woman Wins $300,000 in Delaware Lottery the Same Day She Picked Up $100,000 Prize from Previous Ticket

"When I scratched the $300,000 winning 'Serious Money' ticket later in the day, we just sat there in disbelief," the woman told lottery officials

By
Published on November 7, 2022 01:46 PM
lottery ticket
Photo: Getty

Just call her Lady Luck!

An anonymous Newark woman is swimming in cash after winning two six-figure prizes on two separate scratch-off tickets in just two weeks, according to the Delaware Lottery.

The 70-year-old player first won $100,000 on a "$100K Ultimate Cash Instant Game" ticket she purchased at a Speedy gas station in her town, state lottery officials said in a press release last month.

The following week, on Oct. 20, the woman went out to Lottery Headquarters in Dover to claim her prize. On her way home, she stopped to buy three "Serious Money" tickets from the N. Dover Tiger Mart in Dover.

This time, she won $300,000 on a ticket.

The woman told lottery officials that she won her second prize while sitting with her best friend, who was the first to know about her first jackpot the week prior.

"When I scratched the $300,000 winning 'Serious Money' ticket later in the day, we just sat there in disbelief," the woman recalled. "It was absolute insanity."

The winner told lottery officials that she is looking forward to putting money away for retirement.

"I love scratching Instant Game tickets!" she said.

The odds of winning on the "100K Ultimate Cash Instant Game" ticket are 1 in 120,000, according to the Delaware Lottery's website. So far, three people have claimed the game's top prize.

The odds of winning on the "Serious Money" ticket are 1 in 150,000, per the site. Three people have also claimed this game's top prize.

The tickets cost $20 and $30, respectively.

