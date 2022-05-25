Lisa Maltese said she won $111,615.38 while teaching her mom about the Celtic Coins Jackpot Instant Play on the state's lottery website

Ky. Woman Wins $111K While Teaching Mom to Play Online Lottery Game: 'Just Couldn't Believe It'

A northern Kentucky woman is now thousands of dollars richer after showing her mother how to play a lottery game online.

Lisa Maltese, of Prospect, said she won $111,615.38 on Friday while teaching her mom about the Celtic Coins Jackpot Instant Play on the lottery website, according to a release from the Kentucky Lottery obtained by PEOPLE.

Maltese told lottery officials that she "wanted to show" her mom, who was visiting from Florida, how to play the game "step-by-step" — in the process, she ended up getting much more than she bargained for.

"A couple of clicks and here we are," she remarked.

Maltese began by placing a $5 wager, after which "the screen started going into a bonus coin frenzy," she explained. After "a pyramid appeared" on her screen, she learned she had won the game's jackpot.

Maltese was shocked. "I just couldn't believe it," she told lottery officials.

She went on to note that sharing the moment with her mom made it even more special. "It was so nice my mom was sitting next to me," she said.

The lucky woman's husband, Dan Maltese, was also stunned by the news — and didn't believe his wife at first.

"I told him to have a seat," Maltese told lottery officials. "He was in disbelief when I told him how much I had won."

"I thought it was a joke," her husband remarked.

Maltese wasted no time claiming her check, arriving at Kentucky Lottery headquarters in downtown Louisville with her immediate family a few hours after finding out she had won.

After taxes, she took home $79,246.90 in prize money, per the release.