Woman Accidentally Wins $10M Lottery After 'Rude Person' Bumps Into Her

LaQuedra Edwards said she was bumped by someone while attempting to purchase lottery tickets from a machine, causing her to select the incorrect tickets that would change her life

One woman is now $10 million richer thanks to a "rude" stranger who knocked into her at the perfect moment.

When LaQuedra Edwards placed $40 into a Lottery Scratchers machine last November, she accidentally pushed the button for the wrong ticket after she was bumped by a stranger, according to a press release from the California Lottery.

"He just bumped into me, didn't say a thing and just walked out the door," Edwards said of the "rude person" at the grocery store.

The push caused Edwards to spend $30 on one 200X Scratchers ticket, a ticket she had no intention of buying.

Edwards took the ticket back to her car, and when she began scratching it, she quickly discovered she had won the lottery's $10 million jackpot.

"I didn't really believe it at first, but I got on the 405 freeway and kept looking down at (the ticket), and I almost crashed my car," Edwards recalled.

"I pulled over, looked at it again and again, scanned it with my [California Lottery mobile] app, and I just kept thinking this can't be right," she added.

Even in the time after confirming her lottery win, Edwards said it's still so hard to believe.

"I'm still in shock," she said in the press release.

She continued: "All I remember saying once I found out how much I just won was, 'I'm rich!'"