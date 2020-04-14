93-Year-Old Woman Whose ‘More Beer’ Sign Went Viral Gets a Big Delivery from Coors Light

Image zoom

Ask, and you shall receive!

Olive Veronesi, the 93-year-old woman whose “I Need More Beer!” sign went viral, was surprised on Monday with just that: 10 cases of beer from Coors Light.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I can still kick a football and if you like, hit a home run!” Veronesi answered during the delivery when asked how she’s feeling, the brand tells PEOPLE.

Photos of the drop-off — which were taken while using social distancing precautions — show Veronesi gleefully holding up a can of Coors Light and a dry-erase board that read, “Got More Beer!”

In other snaps, she poses next to her new supply of the beverage while enjoying a can of the brew.

Image zoom Olive Veronesi Coors Light

RELATED: 93-Year-Old Woman Hilariously Posts Sign for ‘More Beer’ While Stuck Inside During Coronavirus

Last Thursday, Veronesi was photographed from a window holding up a can of beer in on hand and her dry-erase board in the other, which read “I Need More Beer!!”

“Olive Veronesi from Seminole, PA is doing her part to stay home and stay safe,” Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA wrote in the caption of the photo shared on their Facebook page. “She’s sending this message to her neighbors and to her daughter.”

Another photo posted later by KDKA showed Veronesi standing outside her porch while holding two cans of Coors Light — and, once again, she was beaming with delight.

Image zoom Olive Veronesi Coors Light

RELATED: FedEx Driver Sanitizes Package Delivered to Home of Little Girl with Autoimmune Disorder

“It’s nice, something for a young lady,” Veronesi told the station.

Several commenters on the station’s Facebook page applauded Veronesi, and some even said they would try to send her some beer.

In Veronesi’s home state of Pennsylvania, there are at least 25,396 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 608 deaths related to the virus. Nationwide, there are now at least 604,577 with 25,733 related deaths.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.