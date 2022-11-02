Woman, Whose Boyfriend Saved Her Life in Fiery Crash, Speaks Out: 'We Love Each Other Even More'

A Florida woman is relieved and grateful that both she and her boyfriend are alive after they were involved in a fiery car crash last week.

Su Hninyi and Broward County firefighter Bryan Aparicio are recovering from various injuries after escaping a burning car on Interstate 95 last Tuesday, according to ABC affiliate WPLG and NBC affiliate WPTV-TV.

The couple was riding in an Uber when the vehicle reportedly collided with a fuel tanker truck in Delray Beach and burst into flames.

Aparicio was able to knock out a window in the back seat of the car in order to flee, PEOPLE previously reported. He later realized Hninyi was not with him, and quickly returned to pull her out — seriously burning himself in the process.

Hninyi credits Aparicio with saving her life, telling WPLG, "We love each other even more now we almost lost each other."

"I wouldn't be here today [without him]," Hninyi said. "I owe him my life."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Hninyi and Aparicio were heading north to go on a cruise when the crash occurred, Jason Smith, president of the Broward County Professional Firefighters and Paramedics Association, International Association of Firefighters Local 4321, previously told PEOPLE.

Before she was rescued, Hninyi told WPTV-TV she was worried that neither she nor her boyfriend would survive. "I was just thinking, 'Oh my God, I'm not going to make this.' "

Once they were both out of the burning vehicle, "We ran away from the car and it exploded behind us," Hninyi told WPTV-TV.

Five people were involved in the crash, which occurred around 1:15 p.m., according to Delray Beach Fire Rescue, which shared a video of its response on Facebook.

Hninyi and Aparicio were transported to the hospital in critical condition with severe burn injuries, according to a previous report from the Miami Herald.

Aparicio is now recovering at home from second- and third-degree burns to his face, hands, arms and legs, according to WPLG. Hninyi has burns on legs and arms as well.

The Uber driver, 61-year-old Carlos Molina, suffered burns to 35% of his body, per the reports.

Still, Hninyi is simply relieved that everybody survived the accident.

"I'm happy that I'm alive," she told WPTV-TV. "I'm happy that Brian is alive. I'm just happy that we are all here. That's what matters."