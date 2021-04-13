A GoFundMe page has since been set up for Emily Henkel and Alex Lofgren's families to help with expenses related to medical treatment, memorial services and search efforts

Woman Whose Boyfriend Died on Death Valley Camping Trip to Undergo Surgery for 'Severe' Foot Injury

An Arizona woman has been hospitalized with a severe foot injury after a camping trip with her boyfriend in California's Death Valley National Park took a devastating turn last week.

Alexander "Alex" Lofgren and his girlfriend Emily Henkel were first reported missing on April 6, just two days after the Tucson, Arizona couple was expected to return from their camping trip, the Inyo County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a press release.

Unfortunately, it took three days before authorities could find the couple — and by that point, it was too late for Lofgren, 32, who had tragically died from his injuries, according to a GoFundMe page set up on behalf of the pair and their families.

Henkel, 27, survived the traumatic ordeal but "suffered a severe foot injury" that required hospitalization and surgery, the GoFundMe stated.

"This has been a tremendously difficult operation in a very unforgiving geographic area of Inyo County," Inyo County Sheriff Jeff Hollowell said in a statement. "I sincerely hope for healing and recovery for all involved."

Alexander Lofgren and Emily Henkel

As PEOPLE previously reported, Henkel and Lofgren were reported missing last Tuesday, which prompted authorities to check all hotels and tourist sites in the Death Valley National Park (DVNP) area and issue an alert for their white 2018 Subaru Forester.

Police said they also called the couple's cell phones, but both went straight to voicemail and neither were able to be located due to the remote area and lack of service.

An aerial and ground search was soon launched throughout the Death Valley area for the couple, who were described as "experienced campers," according to the release.

Authorities also noted in the release that Lofgren was believed to have jugs of water, camping gear and at least one day's worth of food with him, and was often known for "camping in remote areas that are not designated campgrounds."

Shortly before noon on Thursday, officials located the couple "in a very remote area of Death Valley National Park near Willow Creek on a very steep ledge," the release stated.

The discovery came after police said they found the couple's vehicle at a spot that was not included in Lofgren's backcountry itinerary.

Inside the car was a note that read, "Two flat tires, headed to Mormon Point, have three days' worth of water" — which officials said was "a crucial tip in directing search efforts."

Alexander Lofgren and Emily Henkel

Although a hoist operation was attempted, search and rescue teams were unable to reach Lofgren and Henkel due to their "extreme location," according to police.

It ultimately took first responders another day before they could successfully reach the couple on Friday, the release stated.

Once they did, Lofgren was confirmed dead by police and his body was transported to the Inyo County Coroner to determine a cause and manner of death.

It was later reported that Lofgren was a Congressional staffer for Rep. Raul Grijalva, who represents Arizona's 3rd District, and served for four years as a combat engineer in the U.S. Army, according to The Arizona Republic.

"Alex lived a life of service and always put the needs of others first," the statement reads. "After serving our country in Afghanistan, he came home to Arizona to serve veterans right here in Southern Arizona as a caseworker in my office," Grijalva said in a statement Friday. "The passion he dedicated to his work each day touched countless lives. No matter the situation, Alex met those he helped with a smiling face, a caring heart, and an unrivaled empathy."

Meanwhile, Henkel — who works as a contracted marketing assistant for the Arizona Army National Guard, the Arizona Republic reported — was airlifted to Lemoore Naval Air Station, according to the press release.

At this time, her condition remains unknown.

In the wake of the incident, loved ones set up the GoFundMe to help Lofgren and Henkel's families with expenses related to medical treatment, memorial services and the "multi-agency, highly technical search and rescue," the page stated.

Within just one day, the fundraiser has brought in over $30,000.

"After the disastrous events that took place between April 4-9, they are now facing mounting bills and an unexpected financial burden," the page reads. "The families of Emily and Alex want to extend their deepest gratitude for the well-wishes, support, generosity, and love during this difficult time."