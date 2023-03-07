Woman Who Was in Documentary About Sister's Death Is Killed in Car Accident Nearly 8 Years Later

The family advocated for tougher sentences on dangerous drivers after Xana Doyle was killed in 2015 by a driver who was under the influence

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 7, 2023 12:17 AM
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=5756268827776114&set=a.101102893292764 https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10201613627654081&set=a.1495112869358
Photo: FaceBook

A 21-year-old woman of Cardiff, Wales, was killed in a car crash almost eight years after her sister died in a separate, fatal collision.

Eve Smith is one of three individuals killed in what Gwent Police said on Monday is believed to be the result of a road traffic collision.

The Independent reports that Smith and Darcy Ross, both 21, and Rafel Jeanne, 24, had been in the wreckage from the crash for approximately 46 hours before they were discovered. Accompanying them were Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, who were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police shared in their release.

At the time of their disappearance, Smith's sister Lauren Doyle shared in a Facebook post that none of them had made contact with friends or family, making the situation "very unusual."

"We are all worried sick and thinking the worst," she wrote.

https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=5682303968505934&set=a.101102893292764
FaceBook

While the tragedy remains under investigation, Doyle shared in an update after her sister's body was found that her family is taking time "to digest this terrible news."

Eight years ago, her family took part in a television documentary titled This Is Our Family, in which they candidly allowed cameras inside the home after the death of their other family member, 19-year-old Xana Doyle, who was the passenger of a car that was driven by a then 23-year-old drunk driver.

Sakhawat Ali, South Wales Argus reports, was also high on drugs at the time, leading him to be sentenced to eight years and three months in jail. His cousin, Shabaz Ali, 21, admitted to one count of "aggravated allowing to be carried involving a fatal accident," according to the publication.

The documentary followed the family for three years after Xana's death; the sisters' mom Emma shared with Wales Online that allowing cameras into their home was "very tough."

"I try to keep my emotions under control and not put them on anyone else; just laying them bare for everyone to see was quite difficult. But it's important for people to know that you can keep living your life," she told the outlet in 2020.

"Sometimes you need to see that someone is going through the same thing as you, to be able to cope with what you're going through," she said. "Hopefully, that'll help people."

The Scottish Sun reported that at the time of Xana's death, Ali was twice the drinking limit and that his cousin grabbed the handbrake "as a joke" before their car flipped over causing Xana to die instantly as a result of head injuries from the crash.

