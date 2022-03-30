Woman Who Suffered Cardiac Arrest on Airplane Reunited with Doctor Who Restarted Her Heart Mid-Flight

A woman who went into cardiac arrest mid-flight is "thankful" for the doctor who helped save her.

Brittany Mateiro, 28, told Today that she "wouldn't be here" without Dr. Kashif Chaudhry, who performed CPR on her after she experienced a medical emergency while flying from New Jersey to Arizona for a bachelorette party earlier this month.

"I closed my eyes and went to sleep and that's the last thing I remember until I woke up and I was in a stretcher by the plane going into an ambulance," she said.

Mateiro reunited with Chaudhry, a cardiac electrophysiologist at UPMC in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for the first time after the incident on Wednesday's episode of Today.

Chaudhry told Today that he helped Mateiro after hearing an emergency announcement on the plane about "two hours into the flight."

"About 15 seconds later, there was an announcement," he shared. After running over, he recalled finding "Brittany slumped over unresponsive" with "no pulse at all."

Chaudhry said it took about 90 seconds to revive Mateiro, who had previous no health problems and exercised three days a week.

Brittany Mateiro and Dr. Kashif Credit: today

Fortunately, since then Mateiro said she hasn't experienced any major symptoms.

"I'm feeling good," she shared. "I had a little chest soreness because CPR is pretty tolling on your body. But, I feel great."

Now, the pair are stressing the importance of learning CPR.

"The important lesson here is anyone on that plane should done the same, could have done the same. It's just CPR," Chaudhry said.