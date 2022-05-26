Hannah Raleigh, 20, and Limia Ravart, 25, met for the first time on Good Morning America

Woman Who Always Wanted 'Older Sibling' Learns She Has Sister — and Their Boyfriends Are Similar Too!

After connecting online, two biological sisters met in person for the first time — and now they plan on making up for lost time.

Hannah Raleigh, 20, and Limia Ravart, 25 — who were both adopted from China — had no idea they were siblings until Raleigh took a DNA test in December 2020, according to Good Morning America.

The news was extra surprising to Ravart, since a previous DNA test she'd done hadn't turned up any matches.

"I was in shock. Really in shock," Ravart told GMA during an interview that aired on Wednesday.

For Raleigh, the revelation was a childhood wish fulfilled.

"When I was little, I just had this idea that I always had like, an older sibling," Raleigh told GMA. "I always wanted one."

However, after she found out that she actually did have an older sister, Raleigh "kind of panicked," she said. Fortunately, she didn't let that stop her from reaching out.

"I ended up sending her a message that night and surprisingly enough, like 20 minutes later, she responded to me," said Raleigh.

Since then, the women have found out they have a lot of similarities, from their "go-to midnight snack" — popcorn or chips — to their taste in men.

After meeting for the first time on GMA, the sisters shared that their boyfriends have a few things in common, too.

"It's weird," said Ravart, who found that the pair are similar in physical appearance.

"They definitely are very similar in personality too," added Raleigh.

After connecting in person for the first time, the sisters can't wait to spend more time together.