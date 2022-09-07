Woman, 46, Welcomes Identical Triplets Years After Being Told by Doctors Her 'Eggs Were Too Old'

Audrey Tiberius became pregnant with triplets years after fertility treatments didn't work

By Staff Author
Published on September 7, 2022 07:03 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j2woX2x5DBk ALPINE 46 year old gives birth to identical triplets, 1 in 20 billion odds 17,874 views Sep 2, 2022 Just when she thought she couldn't have any more kids, an Alpine mother aged 46 gave birth to identical triplets. the odds of getting pregnant at 45 are 1 in 100. The odds of identical triplets are 1 in 10,000, and the odds of a 45-year-old conceiving identical triplets are 1 in 20 billion.
Photo: KSL News

A 46-year-old woman from Utah says she recently gave birth to identical twin triplets years after she was told she wouldn't be able to have more children.

Audrey Tiberius said she believed she couldn't become pregnant again after a doctor said her "eggs were too old" several years ago, in an interview with NBC affiliate KSL-TV.

Tiberius then went through three rounds of fertility treatments in the hopes of having more kids, but each attempt failed, she recalled to Today. Still, she held on to her dream.

"I prayed and prayed for five years to have more children because I always wanted a really big family, and seven was kind of my number," she told KSL-TV.

Then, in March, Tiberius and her husband Tyler welcomed three boys — Sky, River, and Bay — after she became pregnant with them naturally.

"I just feel like my life is complete now with these sweet babies," she told KSL-TV.

Tiberius — who also has sons Marcus, 13, James, 11, Christian, 9, and Max, 7 — told Today that she spoke to a statistician who told her the chance of having identical triplets at her age was astronomically low.

"Most experts put the odds of identical triplets at one in 200 million births," she said. "I talked to a statistician and apparently the odds of a 45-year-old having identical triplets are one in 20 billion."

RELATED VIDEO: 14-Year-Old Tenn. Triplets Are on Pre-Med Track at Same College Where Their Mom Studies Biology

Since the boys' birth in March, Tiberius said is spending seven hours a day pumping breast milk. She told Today she is looking for breast milk donors for help.

Tiberius said she and Tyler are still thinking of going after another goal of theirs: having a daughter.

"I really wanted a daughter," she told KSL-TV. "My husband says, 'Hey, obviously the sky's the limit on what could happen.' So, maybe we're not done. Who knows?"

