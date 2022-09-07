Woman, 46, Welcomes Identical Triplets Years After Being Told by Doctors Her 'Eggs Were Too Old'

A 46-year-old woman from Utah says she recently gave birth to identical twin triplets years after she was told she wouldn't be able to have more children.

Audrey Tiberius said she believed she couldn't become pregnant again after a doctor said her "eggs were too old" several years ago, in an interview with NBC affiliate KSL-TV.

Tiberius then went through three rounds of fertility treatments in the hopes of having more kids, but each attempt failed, she recalled to Today. Still, she held on to her dream.

"I prayed and prayed for five years to have more children because I always wanted a really big family, and seven was kind of my number," she told KSL-TV.

Then, in March, Tiberius and her husband Tyler welcomed three boys — Sky, River, and Bay — after she became pregnant with them naturally.

"I just feel like my life is complete now with these sweet babies," she told KSL-TV.

Tiberius — who also has sons Marcus, 13, James, 11, Christian, 9, and Max, 7 — told Today that she spoke to a statistician who told her the chance of having identical triplets at her age was astronomically low.

"Most experts put the odds of identical triplets at one in 200 million births," she said. "I talked to a statistician and apparently the odds of a 45-year-old having identical triplets are one in 20 billion."

Since the boys' birth in March, Tiberius said is spending seven hours a day pumping breast milk. She told Today she is looking for breast milk donors for help.

Tiberius said she and Tyler are still thinking of going after another goal of theirs: having a daughter.

"I really wanted a daughter," she told KSL-TV. "My husband says, 'Hey, obviously the sky's the limit on what could happen.' So, maybe we're not done. Who knows?"