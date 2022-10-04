Woman Welcomes Baby Mid-Flight Weeks Before Due Date — and Birth Certificate Says He Was Born 'In the Air'

One passenger got the surprise of a lifetime when her water broke on an American Airlines flight.

Kendra Rhoden, who lives in Connecticut, had six weeks left before her due date when she boarded a flight to the Dominican Republic last month, according to CBS affiliate WFSB.

"Everything just happened so fast, it just happened so quick," she told the outlet.

And before the plane was able to make its arrival, her son made his.

As for his name, Rhoden wanted to pay tribute to the unique way her son came into this world.

"His name is Skylen," Rhoden told WFSB. "Because he was born in the plane."

And while her son is a U.S. citizen, his place of birth is listed on his birth certificate as "in the air," according to the outlet.

Her sister, who was also making the trip, documented the entire experience on TikTok.

"This is how my vacation is going," she wrote alongside one clip that showed her sister cradling her newborn as they were taken off the plane.

After Rhoden's water broke, a number of nurses who were on board quickly jumped in to help — and while the family didn't get a chance to thank them at the time, her sister shared a warm message to all of the "heroes" who helped them.

"We really appreciate you for all the hard work you did that day because we know how things really could have went left," her sister said in another TikTok video. "We know it's not easy to deliver a baby on an airplane."

In a statement to Newsweek at the time, American Airlines confirmed the baby was born on Sept. 7 during a flight from New York to the Dominican Republic.

"First responders met the flight upon landing and the customer was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation," the spokesperson wrote.

The mother and her newborn ended up having to stay abroad for a few weeks to make sure it was safe to fly, but are now back home, according to WFSB.

"I feel good now," she told the outlet.