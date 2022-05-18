“I thought I was gonna walk across the stage to get my degree, instead I got my baby,” said Dillard University graduate Jada Sayles

Woman Welcomes Baby Just Hours Before Graduation: 'My Sweet Face Decided to Make His Way on My Big Day'

Commencement day ended up being extra special for one college graduate.

After four years of hard work, Jada Sayles was getting ready to graduate from Dillard University, a historically Black university in New Orleans, on Saturday. Then, she went into labor.

Around 4:30 a.m., just hours before the ceremony was scheduled to take place, Sayles was admitted to the hospital. That day, she ended up celebrating another milestone moment: the birth of her son.

"I thought I was gonna walk across the stage to get my degree, instead I got my baby," she wrote on Twitter, alongside a series of smiling shots with her adorable newborn.

"My sweet face decided to make his way on MY big day (now his)," she added.

Jada Sayles and newborn

Since Sayles couldn't attend her ceremony, the school decided to bring the ceremony to her.

"Jada went into labor on Friday evening. Texted me around 4:30 am Saturday saying she was being admitted, & the baby was born on her graduation day," Dillard University President Walter M. Kimbrough wrote on Twitter. "So we rolled up to the hospital so I could finish my tenure in the most special way."



Jada Sayles and newborn

As she was presented with her degree at the hospital, Sayles wore her graduation cap and gown.

In addition to her family members, who could be heard cheering her on in the background, there was another extra special guest: her newborn son, whom she held in her arms.

Jada Sayles

After praising her "determination and commitment to excellence," Kimbrough declared the new mom an official graduate.

"This really was a very sweet moment," he wrote alongside video footage of the hospital ceremony. "I'll never forget it."

That day, Sayles received her bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice, according to NBC station WDSU.

Dillard University President Dr. Walter M. Kimbrough and Jada Sayles

Kimbrough went on to share that although he "would have done this for anyone that asked," he was actually the one to bring up the idea of the visit.