Grandma Janis got dressed up for the special occasion, and was the first to see granddaughter Shauna in her wedding dress

Woman Gets Visit from Granddaughter on Her Wedding Day Through Glass: 'Love That Girl So Much'

Shauna Varner knew she wanted her grandmother Janis to be part of her wedding day — but with social distancing guidelines in place, she had to get creative.

With that in mind, Shauna and her now-husband Travis Scepaniak made sure to drop by Janis’ Minnesota healthcare facility to give grandma a good look at the bride and groom before they headed down the aisle.

The couple stopped by County Manor’s Rapid Recovery & Aquatic Center in Sartell on Saturday, and were able to say hello to Janis through a glass door while wearing their wedding best.

“Country Manor staff helped Janis pick out the perfect outfit, and got her feeling her very best, as grandmothers should feel on their granddaughter’s wedding day,” Country Manor wrote on Facebook.

The facility also uploaded a sweet video of the moment Shauna approached the glass and was able to speak through it to Janis.

“You get to see us first!” Shauna said, to which her grandmother, holding a white rose, responded, “Good!”

The two also shared air kisses through the door, while Janis told her how beautiful she looked.

The day was an exciting one for Janis, who told staff members ahead of time, “The anticipation is killing me, I love that girl so much!” according to the facility.

Janis had been scheduled to read at the wedding, and with the help of Shauna’s dad Jeff, she arranged a special surprise recording of her expected reading for Shauna to play at the wedding, according to Good Morning America.

Jeff, meanwhile, thanked Country Manor for helping arrange the special set-up in a Facebook comment, in which he described the day as “fantastic.”

For Emily Frericks, the facility’s director of public relations and marketing, helping the Varner family was the least she could do to make the couple’s big day a special one.

“I too, am planning a wedding in this midst of these challenging times, and my heart broke for Shauna and Travis,” she told GMA. “My grandma, who was my best friend, passed shortly before I became engaged. I would give anything to have her part of my wedding day. I wanted to do everything I could to make that happen for Shauna and Janis.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been at least 4,644 confirmed cases and 319 deaths attributed to coronavirus in Minnesota, according to The New York Times. The U.S., meanwhile, has seen more than 1 million cases and 60,280 deaths.

