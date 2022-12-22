Woman Who Vanished in Shark Attack While Snorkeling with Husband Was 'Following Dreams' on Hawaii Trip

"I have wanted to learn to surf for years," Kristine Allen, 60, wrote in a social media post shared days before she went missing on Dec. 8

By
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 22, 2022 12:42 PM

The woman who disappeared while snorkeling with her husband in Hawaii earlier this month, which officials have concluded was a "tragic accident" caused by a shark attack, spoke about how she was "following" her dreams just days before tragedy struck.

Kristine Allen, a massage therapist and life coach from Bellingham, Wash., vanished on Dec. 8 in Maui as a large shark was seen in the waters, her husband, Blake Allen, told The Spokesman-Review.

In her final Facebook post, shared on Dec. 2, Kristine wrote about how she was "following dreams" during their trip by learning how to surf.

"I have wanted to learn to surf for years," she wrote, noting that the experience allowed her to understand the surfing metaphors she'd often used in a "deeper" way. "Our dreams give us the motivation to keep getting back up to catch the next one even if we got tumbled."

Continuing, she wrote, "Thank you Kainalu from Maui Surf and SUP! You are the best! We loved our lesson and the joy of riding [the waves]."

Kristine Allen
Kristine Allen. Facebook

Kristine's colleagues honored her on social media, calling her a "bright light" and a "true friend to so many."

"Kristine lived with a joy and determination to squeeze absolutely every happiness she could from each moment!" reads a post from Infinite We, a health services company she founded. "She created a safe space for others to be themselves and to build a life they love, it was her passion and her purpose."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her husband Blake and their family as they grieve," they added.

Last week, authorities released the findings of collaborative investigations into her disappearance.

On Dec. 8, officials responded to reports of a shark attack at Keawakepu Beach, according to Hawaii's Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR).

"Officers interviewed the missing woman's husband who said he encountered an 'aggressive' shark shortly after entering the water to snorkel about 50-yards off-shore," the department said in a statement.

The man told authorities he kept looking for his wife while the shark circled him and after it left his vicinity, authorities said.

By the time it returned, the man told investigators, "he could see something red around the shark's gills," according to the DLNR. At the same time, "he said people on the beach began yelling at him to get out of the water because a shark was feeding in the area."

Officials noted that the husband's account was corroborated by an eyewitness on the beach.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

A report from the investigating officer of the department's Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) found that based on the evidence, the "tragic accident" was classified as "shark attack-fatal."

Meanwhile, the Maui Police Department's report classified her disappearance as a "miscellaneous accident-fatal."

Allen's body has not been recovered, although a snorkel set and part of a bathing suit were found, according to Hawaii News Now.

A search was called off on the afternoon of Dec. 9, after officials saw a large shark in the area.

Related Articles
September 3, 2022 at Omni Bedford Springs in Bedford, PA. --Marla Aurandt marries Brantley Rice (husband) Marla's father Tim located a truck that once belonged to her grandfather, who died in the 1977 Johnstown flood along with the grandmother-- grandparents were Robert and Barbara Selders.
Bride's Parents Track Down Grandfather's Long-Lost Truck for Her Wedding Day: 'It Brought Tears to My Eyes'
Salyers twins
Twins Married to Twins on the 'Pressure' of Gift-Giving in Quaternary Marriage: Surprises Are 'Rare'
Mother and Daughter, 12, Killed in House Fire, Grandmother in Critical Condition
Mother and Daughter, 12, Killed in Calif. Apartment Fire, Grandmother Suffered 'Significant Burns'
Koonalda Cave
30,000-Year-Old Work of Art in Australian Cave Destroyed by Vandals: 'Massive, Tragic Loss'
UFO Sighting in Wisconsin ’Solved’: Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights Are Likely Source of Multiple UFO Reports in Wisconsin (But Not Everyone's Convinced)
Peter Salvino, Body of Missing Northwestern University Student Found in Chicago’s Diversey Harbor
Body of Missing Northwestern PhD Student Found in Chicago's Diversey Harbor: 'He Was a Great Guy'
MSG's Facial Recognition Stops Mom From Attending Christmas Show With Child
Mom Banned from N.Y.C. Venue Kicked Out of Christmas Show When Spotted by Face Recognition Technology
KEN DELAND/. https://findkendeland.com/. Credit: findkendeland.com
Family of College Student Who Went Missing in France Says 'What He Went Through' Is 'Still a Blur'
Thomas Hawk Heroic father dies trying to save son in Bostwick house fire
Ga. Father Dies in Burning Home Rescuing His 12-Year-Old Son Who Made a 'Frantic' Call for Help
Elon Musk attends TIME Person of the Year on December 13, 2021 in New York City.
Elon Musk Says He Will Step Down as Twitter CEO When He Finds Someone Else 'to Take the Job'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Godofredo A Vásquez/AP/Shutterstock (13679668h) Home damaged by an earthquake can be seen in Rio Dell, Calif., . A strong earthquake shook a rural stretch of Northern California early Tuesday, jolting residents awake, cutting off power to thousands of people, and damaging some buildings and a roadway, officials said California Earthquake, Fortuna, United States - 20 Dec 2022
2 People Confirmed Dead After Earthquake Strikes Northern California, Thousands Still Without Power
An Aerial View Of The Town Of Kihei An aerial view of the town of Kihei on the island of Maui.; Shutterstock ID 2009194406; a: -; b: -; c: -; d: -
Officials Say Shark Attacked Woman Who Vanished While Snorkeling with Husband, Blast 'Conspiracy Theories'
This image posted by Caltrans District 1 shows a road closure on California State Route 211 at Fernbridge, a 1,320-foot-long (402.3 m) concrete arch bridge that spans the Eel River near Fortuna, Calif., in Humboldt County.
6.4-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Northern California: At Least 2 Hurt, Over 70,000 Without Power
Four teenagers survive a night lost at sea drifting 30km across Port Phillip Bay - Port Phillip Bay, Victoria, Australia
4 Teens 'Miraculously' Rescued After Winds Pushed Paddle Boards 19 Miles Out into Bay
Raymond Roberts Sr.
Mass. Man Uses 'Intuition' Buying 6 Lottery Tickets with Same Numbers — And Multiplies $25K Prize
Paramedics carry a person on a stretcher on the Bay of Plenty Beach in Durban, South Africa, . South Africa's coastal city of Durban has closed its North Beach after three people died when they were caught in a freak wave.
Giant 'Freak' Wave Kills 3 and Injures 17 on South Africa Beach