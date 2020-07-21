Police say the woman had stolen items from a nearby Dick's Sporting Goods store and was arrested

Woman Urinates in Calif. Verizon Store After Refusing to Wear Mask and Leave, Police Say

A woman was arrested at a Verizon store in California on Friday after she refused to abide by the store's mandatory mask policy and urinated inside the business, according to authorities.

The incident unfolded at the Verizon store in Roseville off Galleria Boulevard, Roseville Police Department public information officer Rob Baquera confirms to PEOPLE.

"This is an extremely odd incident," Baquera says. "Never before have I seen someone become so disgruntled while shopping. In the end, this suspect’s actions helped lead to her ultimate arrest."

Baquera says authorities were first called to a nearly sporting goods store after receiving a report about an individual who stole items.

As an officer was investigating and looking at suspect images, another call came in from the Verizon store, and the description matched that of the sporting goods store suspect, according to police.

Baquera says Verizon employees asked the woman to put on a mask but she refused. She then "became so upset" that she "went to the corner of the store and urinated on the floor," according to the PIO.

When officers arrived on the scene, they spoke to the 32-year-old woman and were able to identify her as the same suspect from the earlier incident, Baquera says.

Roseville police say they found several bags with items from the sporting goods store in her back seat. Additional stolen property was also discovered inside the vehicle, according to Baquera.

The woman has since been arrested on grand theft charges, and Baquera says the District Attorney’s Office might add additional charges for urinating inside the business.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Verizon spokesperson Heidi Flato says the company is requiring all customers to wear a mask or cloth face covering when entering their stores, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations, and pointed to Verizon's COVID-19 response page for further information.

Verizon did not comment on the urinating incident, but the rep reportedly told CBS affiliate KOVR that it "wasn’t just about the company’s mask policy."