Woman Thrilled to Discover Her Late Mom Was Her Boyfriend's Kindergarten Teacher: 'It's Incredible'

A college student in Australia thought her mother would never be able to meet her boyfriend. As it turned out, they had already met years earlier.

When Leah Menzies, 18, met boyfriend Thomas McLeodd's family for the first time, his mom quickly told her about a silly face he once made in a school picture when he was 3 years old, according to Today.

Much to his surprise, when McLeodd, also 18, retrieved the photo, he found he recognized somebody else in the snap: his girlfriend's late mom.

In a heartwarming TikTok video shared earlier this month, Menzies documented the sweet moment the pair realized that her mom, who died when she was 7, had been her boyfriend's kindergarten teacher.

"Found out through this photo in his photo album," she captioned the clip — which has been seen over 36 million times as of Tuesday.

Menzies went on to call the revelation "a moment straight out of a movie."

In a follow-up video, Menzies clarified that although she met her boyfriend in high school, they didn't really know each other until they started dating seven months ago — and they certainly weren't aware of any "family connection."

In fact, until she was shown the throwback photograph, she "didn't actually know that my mum taught at kindergarten."

"I just knew she was a teacher," she added.

As for her boyfriend's reaction, she said "he was speechless."

"I was so confused because I wasn't looking at it," she recalled of the photograph. "I was like, 'Why are you being so dramatic?' And then I looked, and I started crying."

"His mom remembers that she was really nice and gentle," she added.