Woman Thanks Restaurant Critic for Exposing Husband's Affair with Photo of Him Dining with Someone Else

One Washington Post restaurant critic unwittingly exposed a man for cheating on his wife — at least that’s what one woman is thanking him for this week.

In Tom Sietsema’s weekly live chat column, Ask Tom, one anonymous commenter didn’t so much have a question as a bit of a strange thank you note.

“Well Tom your latest review is accompanied by a picture of my husband dining with a woman who isn’t me!” she wrote on Wednesday’s column, nestled between other commenters inquiring after romantic dinner spots and restaurant recommendations in Charleston, South Carolina.

“Once confronted with photographic evidence, he confessed to having an ongoing affair,” she continued. “Just thought you’d be amused to hear of your part in the drama. This Thanksgiving I’m grateful to you for exposing a cheat!”

Sietsema was seemingly dumbfounded by this revelation, writing back that he’d “hate” to know that the commenter’s claim was indeed true.

“Please, please, please tell me this is a crank post,” the food critic wrote. “I’d hate to learn otherwise. I file two reviews a week, for Food and the Magazine, so I’m not sure which restaurant this is.”

So, this popped up on my live online food chat today. Cheaters, take heed! pic.twitter.com/1LzQ6qS7Kb — Tom Sietsema (@tomsietsema) November 27, 2019

This is how I imagine @tomsietsema reacting to that woman's Thank You note for his chat today. Whoa! pic.twitter.com/S6obhf9g5m — Lisa Amore (@lamore) November 27, 2019

Sietsema later shared the comment on his Twitter, giving other Washington, D.C. area diners a warning.

“So, this popped up on my live online food chat today. Cheaters, take heed!” he wrote on Twitter along with a screenshot of the interaction.

He also retweeted another user’s tweet about his surreal experience that included a GIF of Gordon Ramsay covering his face with his hands, and the comment, “This is how I imagine @tomsietsema reacting to that woman’s Thank You note for his chat today. Whoa!”