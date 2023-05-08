Missing Woman Survives in Australian Wilderness for 5 Days on Bottle of Wine and Lollipops

A woman has been rescued in Australia after surviving for five days on wine and lollipops, according to police.

On Friday, Victoria police posted aerial footage on Twitter of the area where Lillian, 48, was found after her car was spotted in "dense bushland." Police say she had taken a wrong turn and wound up stuck with no cell service to call for help.

"Yesterday afternoon, Air Wing were conducting a sweep of the hilly terrain when they spotted Lillian's car at the end of a dirt road in the Mitta Mitta bushland," police said.

In the clip, officers could be seen approaching Lillian, then taking her hands and leading her to a police van that was directed to her location by helicopter.

"Lillian was found a good 60 kilometers away from the nearest town, and due to health issues, she was unable to try and walk for help, so stayed with her car," Wodonga Police Station Sergeant Martin Torpey said in an official statement.

"The only liquid Lillian, who doesn't drink, had with her was a bottle of wine she had bought as a gift for her mother so that got her through," Torpey added of her impromptu survival kit.

As the woman "was only planning a short-day trip so had only taken a couple of snacks and lollies with her but no water," Torpey noted. Additionally, Lillian was able to use her car's heater overnight to "give her some warmth."

Lillian, who resides in nearby Cheltenham, was then "taken to the hospital for observation and to be treated for dehydration," the statement said.

Concerned family members had contacted police after not hearing from Lillian, who Torpey said had the "great common sense not to wander off."

"After being lost in the bush for five days, she was extremely relieved and grateful to see us and we were just as happy to see her," police said.