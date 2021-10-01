“This has taken an unbelievable toll on her both mentally and physically,” Rebecca Martin said of her sister Elizabeth Cutaia

Family Asks for Help After Mom of 3 Suffers Broken Nose in Attack by Recently Adopted Shelter Dog

A woman living in South Carolina was attacked by a dog she had recently fostered — and the family is asking for help.

Elizabeth Cutaia's "nose was broken, and there's a gash down the side of her face, along with other minor lacerations" after she was recently attacked by an adoptive dog, her sister Rebecca Martin shared on a GoFundMe page to help with the medical expenses.

Martin said her sister was "viscously attacked" by the shelter dog after "wanting to give this dog the love and care it hadn't ever had."

"Things had been going well, then one night when she got out of bed, she went to pet him, and he just attacked," she shared. "There was blood everywhere."

Cutaia has been in need of donations to cover her medical expenses because her insurance for her "amazing new job" as a teacher did not kick in until the start of October.

On the GoFundMe page, Martin said, "This has taken an unbelievable toll on her both mentally and physically."

"Elizabeth is the sweetest, kindest person I have ever known," her sister told Patch.com.