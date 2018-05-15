Woman Whose Baby Died After She Was Struck By Lightning While In Labor Is Pregnant Again

A pregnant woman who tragically lost her son after she was hit by lightning outside of her Florida home is now expecting a bundle of joy once again.

When Meghan Davidson started to experience irregular contractions a week before her due date in June 2017, she decided to go for a walk around her neighborhood in Fort Myers, she told WINK News. But it was on her walk that Meghan — who was nine months pregnant with her son, Owen — was struck by lightning, which caused her heart, and the heart of her unborn child, to stop beating.

“It seems surreal. It’s not like, ‘I’m, wow, I was struck by lightning,'” Meghan said. “I was having irregular contractions throughout the day. I was about a week before my due date. I went for a walk to speed up the process.”

Meghan was then rushed to Lee Memorial Hospital, where she gave birth to her son via cesarean section, and Owen was transferred to Golisano Children’s Hospital a short time later.

Little Owen survived two weeks after his birth before passing away.

On the day of the incident, neighbors told ABC News that — while the skies were cloudy — there was no rain or thunder around the neighborhood leading up to the lightning strike.

Matt and Meghan Davidson

Looking back, Meghan says she doesn’t remember much from the day of the lightning strike and the week that followed.

Meghan and her husband Mike, who have two other children together, told the news station they were unsure whether they would be able to have another baby again following the injuries she sustained last year.

Miraculously, the family announced they are expecting once again.

“We didn’t know if she was going to get pregnant again after going through an emergency C-section and just — we didn’t know the damage the lightning had done,” Matt told WINK. “Just remarkable recovery and how God pulled her through it so fast.”

“We’d like to point out that God is good all the time,” Meghan said. “Even during tragedy, trials and pains, he has a plan.”

Now months into her pregnancy, Meghan said she is experiencing no pain or discomfort.

“I’m here, and I don’t have any pain or anything,” she said. “I’m 20 weeks pregnant.”

The couple says the little one will arrive on October 3.

Victims of lightning strikes can experience cardiac arrest, severe burns, hearing loss and neurological afflictions that may lead to personality changes, mood swings and memory loss.

The United States experiences about 25 million lightning strikes a year, which kill an average of 47 people annually, reports the National Weather Service. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says men are much more likely to be hit by lightning than women, as they make up some 85 percent of fatalities.

So far through 2018, there have only been two deaths by lightning reported in the country, the NWS says.

As of now, the couple is soaking in the happiness of being able to welcome another baby into the family after having endured so much.

“For me — thankful I can celebrate it with her,” Matt told WINK, “because that was almost taken away.”