Kenzie Feltner, who has been helping her siblings after the death of their mother and a car accident that left their father with major injuries, was gifted a new car by members of her community

Woman with Spina Bifida Caring for 7 Siblings After Death of Mom and Father's Brain Injury

Kenzie Feltner received a bit of good news after a difficult, and painful, year.

According to WKRC, 21-year-old Feltner has taken care of her seven siblings after her mother, Amber, died of COVID-19 in October.

Before Amber's death, the family had already experienced one other tragedy — their father, Travis, survived being hit by a driver during a police chase but experienced a severe brain injury and numerous broken bones.

Travis has suffered from short-term memory loss and has been unable to work since the accident. Feltner has stepped up for the family since then, and she has remained strong thanks to the memory of her mother, she told WKRC.

"Making sure that homework is done, baths are given, they're in bed on time, meetings with teachers are scheduled for him to go to, doctor's appointments being set," she previously told WKRC.

"No matter what it is, making sure everything stays organized and well-kept like my mother would have had it," she added.

Feltner, though, isn't without her own personal challenges to overcome. She has spina bifida, a rare condition that causes a spinal cord to fail to develop properly, making walking and movement difficult.

That means she was in need of a car with special hand controls in order to drive, and members of her community stepped in to help her get one.

Greg Insco, who owns a local dance studio, held a fundraiser in October that raised $7,000 to benefit the family.

"After [Amber] passed away, I knew she had eight kids to take care of, and, it was like, you have to do something," he told WKRC.

Feltner, too, started a donation page on Facebook that raised over $700.

"You have no idea how much this means to me and my family," Feltner said in a video to the page that thanked donors.

Insco recently surprised Feltner with the car, and she was nothing but smiles while sitting in it for the first time.

"My mom would want me to still take on the world like she did," Feltner told the news station of her outlook on life after receiving help from Insco and their community.