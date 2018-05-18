Former Playboy Centerfold Jumps from N.Y.C. Building to Her Death with 7-Year-Old Son: Reports

A 47-year-old female and her 7-year-old son died early Friday after an apparent jump from a New York City hotel, police confirm to PEOPLE.

Lieutenant John Grimpel said that the woman jumped from the 25th floor of the Gotham Hotel in Manhattan with the boy around 8:15 a.m. local time.

Grimpel said the pair’s bodies were found on the second-floor landing of the hotel’s courtyard. Officials with Gotham Hotel did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

Police would not confirm the woman’s identity to PEOPLE, but multiple media outlets, including the New York Post and NBC News 4, reported that the deceased was former November 1992 Playboy centerfold Stephanie Adams.

She reportedly shared the boy, Vincent, with Charles Nicolai, of Wall Street Chiropractic & Wellness. Reports identified Nicolai as Adams’ estranged husband.

Staff at the practice declined to comment on the matter.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Stephanie Adams Dave Allocca/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

Sources reportedly told the New York Post that Adams and Nicolai were in the midst of a heated custody battle at the time of the deaths. A lawyer for Nicolai could not be reached for comment.

Adams’ attorney also did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

Google Maps

The Gotham Hotel, located on East 46th Street about four blocks from Grand Central Station, is a boutique hotel that traces its name to a landmark bookstore that last stood on its location prior to the hotel’s construction in 2010.

Suicide Prevention: What to Know

Experts say some common warning signs of suicide include discussing a desire to die or feeling anxious or hopeless, like a burden, or trapped or in pain; withdrawing from others; extreme mood swings, including anger and recklessness; and abnormal sleep patterns (sleeping too much or too little).

Many suicides have multiple causes and are not triggered by one event, according to experts, who underline that suicidal crises can be overcome with help. Where mental illness is a factor, it can be treated.

Reaching out to those in need is a simple and effective preventative measure, experts say.

If you or someone you know is showing warning signs of suicide, consider contacting the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK, texting the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or seeking help from a professional.