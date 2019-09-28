Image zoom deadly fire CBSDFW

A 41-year-old Texas woman tragically died after running back inside her family’s burning home to rescue her disabled mother after already saving her infant child.

At around 3:25 p.m. on Monday, Tina Mercer frantically dialed 911, explaining that her mother Linda Scott and her baby were inside the home, according to the Kaufman County Fire Marshal’s Office, CBS DFW reported.

Acting fast, Mercer raced inside the home and was able to get her child to safety, CBS DFW reported.

However, when she attempted to go back for her 65-year-old mother, she was unable to make it back out alive.

The home had become completely engulfed in flames and smoke.

When emergency responders arrived on the scene, they discovered Mercer and her mother dead inside the home, according to CBS DFW and KLTV.

The baby was found safe and was unharmed.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.

The State Fire Marshal and the Kaufman County Fire Marshal are working together to determine how the fire started.

Mercer is survived by her husband and three other children, according to KLTV. Her other children were not inside the home at the time of the fire.

The school district, where the children attend, spoke out about Mercer’s death on Tuesday.

“Yesterday a family with 4 children in school suffered a tragic loss when their home caught fire. We are working with several organizations to assist the family. There will be a great needs as they prepare funeral expenses and try to recover,” Mabank ISD wrote on Facebook.

The district announced that anyone wanting to help can donate to an account set up at Southside Bank in Gun Barrel City.

Mercer’s funeral will be held on Sept. 30 at Moorehead-Epps in Gun Barrel City at 11 a.m.