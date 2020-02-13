Woman Will Be Reunited with Wedding Ring She Lost Four Decades Ago After Boy Finds it in Pool

Image zoom Trinity Hot Springs

A ring missing for more than 40 years will soon make its way back to its owner after it was discovered at the bottom of a resort pool.

A boy named Theo, 7, was swimming at Trinity Hot Springs in Featherville, Idaho, and stumbled upon the piece of jewelry in the pool, the resort wrote on Facebook.

“I saw a silver rounded thing and then I lifted it up and was like, that’s a wedding ring!” Theo told NBC affiliate KTVB.

He turned the ring in to Trinity, which called the only woman listed in its long-term Lost Not Yet Found records.

It wasn’t a match, as she’d found her ring the same day she lost it, and so the resort called on the public for help tracking down the owner, asking anyone who’d lost a wedding ring in the last 50 years to let them know and provide a description.

“With the way the bottom gets upturned so regularly it could have been recently or a long time ago,” the post read.

As it so happens, a woman named Sherrie McClure Lowery had lost her ring there back in the late 1970s, and took notice of the post.

The lost ring

Though she acknowledged in a comment that it was a “long shot for sure,” she shared a photo of the ring sitting pretty on her finger.

Sure enough, it was a match.

“OMG THAT’S IT!! Amazing! I can’t believe it!” Trinity responded. “We’ve cleaned the pool, searched for things, and hosted multiple crystal hunts (with 50+ people scouring the bottom for crystals) but for whatever reason it took 40+ years for your ring to return to the surface to be found!”

“I can’t believe this!! That’s crazy!” Lowery replied.

Trinity Hot Springs

For finding the sentimental piece, Theo won a one-year membership to Trinity.

His mother, Rebecca Bloom, commented on the post, too, writing that her son would be “thrilled” to learn he’d helped spark the reunion.

“It does seem really auspicious to have been buried for this long and to pop up suddenly at this time, it’s a remarkable way to be reminded of love,” Trinity Hot Springs director Dana Stream told KTVB.

The resort wrote on Facebook it hoped to return the ring to Lowery by the weekend.