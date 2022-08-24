Human Interest Woman Regains Sight After Going Blind as a Teen, Says Husband Is 'More Handsome Than I Could Have Imagined' "I had already built a connection with him that it didn’t matter what he looked like, but it was very nice to properly see his face after all this time," said Sophia Corah By Jen Juneau Jen Juneau Twitter Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 24, 2022 12:41 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Sophia and Christian Corah. Photo: Courtesy of Sophia Corah A woman is reflecting on seeing her now-husband's face for the first time as a result of a surgery that helped her regain her vision. In May 2017, Sophia Corah, then 18, woke up to find she had lost her vision, South West News Service reported. She was declared legally blind that August and was later diagnosed with keratoconus. According to Mayo Clinic, keratoconus "occurs when your cornea ... thins and gradually bulges outward into a cone shape," and may require a cornea transplant in later stages. Sophia, now 24, went on to attend college at Colorado's Adams State University, where she met Christian Corah. They became fast friends, with Christian, now 25, even helping her raise $20,000 for surgery to help repair her vision. "My vision slowly started coming back, but it was very gradual while I healed," said Sophia, according to SWNS. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories. Christian and Sophia Corah. Courtesy of Sophia Corah Embroidered Ultrasound Image Gives Blind Dad-to-Be the Gift of "Seeing" His Baby Those procedures included an operation on Sophia's cornea in October 2018. Less than a year later, her vision returned for good — and she was finally able to see the face of the person who had been by her side. "I could see how handsome he was — he had a gorgeous smile," Sophia, a science teacher in New Mexico, told SWNS. "I knew I'd fallen for him and had to tell him how I felt." But while she loved what she saw with her own eyes, "I had already built a connection with him that it didn't matter what he looked like." "But it was very nice to properly see his face after all this time," Sophia added. "He was even more handsome than I could have imagined." Christian and Sophia Corah. Brandon Basara | @obrandino The two eventually professed their feelings for one another in October 2020, and celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary this past June. "As soon as I met Sophia, I was drawn to her," Christian told SWNS of his "resilient" wife. "She was such a fighter." Blind and Deaf Toddler Sees and Hears Her Mom for the First Time Sophia said their "journey" together has been "amazing." "Christian was there for me in the toughest times of my life and supported me and made me feel so special," Sophia said. "It brought us so close together."