Woman Regains Sight After Going Blind as a Teen, Says Husband Is 'More Handsome Than I Could Have Imagined'

A woman is reflecting on seeing her now-husband's face for the first time as a result of a surgery that helped her regain her vision.

In May 2017, Sophia Corah, then 18, woke up to find she had lost her vision, South West News Service reported. She was declared legally blind that August and was later diagnosed with keratoconus.

According to Mayo Clinic, keratoconus "occurs when your cornea ... thins and gradually bulges outward into a cone shape," and may require a cornea transplant in later stages.

Sophia, now 24, went on to attend college at Colorado's Adams State University, where she met Christian Corah. They became fast friends, with Christian, now 25, even helping her raise $20,000 for surgery to help repair her vision.

"My vision slowly started coming back, but it was very gradual while I healed," said Sophia, according to SWNS.

Christian and Sophia Corah. Courtesy of Sophia Corah

Those procedures included an operation on Sophia's cornea in October 2018. Less than a year later, her vision returned for good — and she was finally able to see the face of the person who had been by her side.

"I could see how handsome he was — he had a gorgeous smile," Sophia, a science teacher in New Mexico, told SWNS. "I knew I'd fallen for him and had to tell him how I felt."

But while she loved what she saw with her own eyes, "I had already built a connection with him that it didn't matter what he looked like."

"But it was very nice to properly see his face after all this time," Sophia added. "He was even more handsome than I could have imagined."

Christian and Sophia Corah. Brandon Basara | @obrandino

The two eventually professed their feelings for one another in October 2020, and celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary this past June.

"As soon as I met Sophia, I was drawn to her," Christian told SWNS of his "resilient" wife. "She was such a fighter."

Sophia said their "journey" together has been "amazing."

"Christian was there for me in the toughest times of my life and supported me and made me feel so special," Sophia said. "It brought us so close together."