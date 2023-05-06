Woman Reacts After Fiancé's Marriage Proposal on Piece of Paper Goes Viral

"I looked at this piece of paper, and I just smiled and said, 'Monta, you're so adorable' because I think it was really heartfelt," Erica Murphy said of her now-fiancé's proposal

By
Published on May 6, 2023 07:35 PM
Woman Reacts After Fiancé's Marriage Proposal on a Piece of Paper Goes Viral.
Photo: Erica Murphy

A Georgia woman wants to set the record straight about social media's mixed reactions to her marriage proposal.

On April 30, Atlanta news anchor Erica Murphy shared a snap of a ring in a box on display with a torn-out note that reads, "Will You Marry Me?"

"So it's been an amazing year with my guy. This morning before I left for work he left this in the bathroom for me to find. I said YES! #FutureMrsHomes," she tweeted.

Woman Reacts After Fiancé's Marriage Proposal on a Piece of Paper Goes Viral. Credit: Erica Murphy
Erica Murphy

However, several users commented on the execution of the proposal, with many critiquing it and others reminding them to each their own.

"I will say that it's one thing when you see someone else go viral and, you know, clicking and laughing and all that kind of stuff. But it's a totally different feeling when it's you," Murphy told Today.

But it became an even bigger story when several daytime talk shows discussed the virality of her marriage proposal.

"It was on Sherri Shepherd's show, and Hoda [Kotb] and Jenna [Bush Hager] had done a segment on it yesterday," Murphy said, adding that "I felt a little embarrassed."

However, Murphy told Today. "I do want to set the record straight."

Woman Reacts After Fiancé's Marriage Proposal on a Piece of Paper Goes Viral. Credit: Erica Murphy
Erica Murphy

"This man flew in from Detroit to do this. This wasn't an afterthought," she said of her now-fiancé Monta Homes' intentions.

Explaining the days leading up to the proposal in which Murphy had to cover a Confederate memorial event for work, she recalled, "I had a really rough day the day before. I've never seen so many Confederate flags in my life. I was just like really exhausted."

"He had flown in the night before, and he was laying there with his boxers looking so comfortable, and I've just been in the battlefield," she continued.

"I was just so irritated. It was a carryover irritation from before," Murphy told Today of the morning after when she woke up from Homes making noise in the bathroom 30 minutes before she had to be up for work at 5 a.m.

Woman Reacts After Fiancé's Marriage Proposal on a Piece of Paper Goes Viral. Credit: Erica Murphy
Erica Murphy

According to Today, Homes knew Murphy would go into the bathroom to clean up after him — so he decided to tear a piece of paper from his study notebook and pop the question that way.

"This is the type of person I am. I want to catch her when she least expected it," Homes told the outlet.

"I know other people wanted me to get the blimp with 'the world is yours' and all that other stuff. But that's just, I mean, I could have done that. But I like this better," he explained, unbothered by what people have to say about his proposal on social media.

Ultimately, Murphy told Today of the proposal: "To me, it was very sweet. I mean, this morning, for instance, I woke up because I still have this piece of paper that everyone's talking so badly about. I woke up, he's back in Detroit, and I looked at this piece of paper, and I just smiled and said, 'Monta, you're so adorable' because I think it was really heartfelt."

