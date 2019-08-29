23-Year-Old Woman Practicing Dangerous Yoga Pose on Balcony Ledge Plunges 80 Feet and Survives

Image zoom Woman believed to be Alexa Terrazas does yoga pose on balcony Twitter

A 23-year-old woman in Mexico broke dozens of bones and underwent 11 hours of surgery after falling at least 80 feet from the balcony of a high-rise apartment building while doing yoga, reports say.

Alexa Terrazas, of San Pedro, Nuevo León, was hanging over the glass balcony when she lost her balance and plummeted to the ground last weekend, according to Spanish news outlet El Sol de Mexico. She was taken to the Zambrano Hellion Medical Center, where doctors said her ankles and knees will need to be restructured and recovery could take three years, the outlet reported.

“Good morning, I ask that you channel your mind, energy and spirit for the health of my cousin Alexa Terrazas,” one person wrote in Spanish on Twitter.

Others encouraged social media users to donate blood. A photo circulating online appeared to show Terrazas in the pose hanging over the balcony with her knees bent. It is unclear whether she has attempted the pose in the past.

One Twitter user called the practice “extreme” after Terrazas fell from the sixth floor of the building, according to Fox News.

In the wake of the incident, family and friends gathered at a local shrine to pray for her recovery, according to El Sol de Mexico.

The Nuevo León Attorney General’s Office is investigating the incident, El Universal reported.

Terrazas was in serious condition in the days after the fall and will be sedated for at least two weeks, according to El Universal. She has 110 broken or fractured bones, the outlet reported.

Authorities described the fall as an accident, saying that the balcony was structurally sound, according to The New York Post.

Neighbors said they saw Terrazas, a student at Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education, hanging upside-down over the edge of the balcony, the Post reported.