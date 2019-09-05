An Elderly Australian Woman Was Pecked to Death by a Rooster at Her Own Farm, Researchers Say

The 76-year-old woman had varicose veins

By Georgia Slater
September 05, 2019 10:52 AM

A rooster pecked an Australian woman to death while she was collecting eggs on her farm, a medical journal reported.

The small animal caused harm by attacking the 76-year-old woman’s swollen leg veins, according to the study by University of Adelaide pathology professor Roger Byard and Netherlands Forensic Institute pathologist Judith Fronczek, as obtained by NBC News.

The findings, published in the journal Forensic Science, Medicine and Pathology, showed that the woman had multiple health issues before the attack occurred, including diabetes, hypertension and varicose veins, which made the rooster attack all the more fatal.

“The bird pecked her lower left leg causing significant hemorrhage with collapse and death,” the researchers wrote in the journal. “This case demonstrates that even relatively small domestic animals may be able to inflict lethal injuries in individuals if there are specific vascular vulnerabilities present.”

By the time the ambulance came to the scene, the woman had already bled to death, Byard told NBC News on Wednesday.

“Those with varicose veins should be treated so a situation like this does not happen,” Byard added.

Getty

While the autopsy was only on the woman’s left leg, the journal reportedly added that “two small bleeding lacerations were present, one of which was located immediately over a perforated large varix. Death was therefore due to exsanguination from bleeding varicose veins following an attack by a rooster.”

RELATED: Composer and Musician Julien Gauthier Dragged from His Tent and Mauled to Death by a Bear

Byard told USA Today that “lethal rooster attacks are very rare, but small animals can cause death from trauma.” He also noted the “vulnerability” of the elderly.

Advertisement

Popular in Human Interest

All Topics in Human Interest

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.