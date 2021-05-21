Woman Pays for Stranger's Cake at Indiana Grocery Store in Honor of Late Son’s 35th Birthday

"Please enjoy, make special memories and hug your children and loved ones tight," read a note signed by "Tyler's mom, Toni"

The letter from the woman, Toni, who paid for the cake

An Indiana woman who lost her son five years ago is keeping his memory alive by encouraging others to spread kindness — one random act at a time.

Carolyn Mick was on the receiving end of that woman's random act of kindness after going to pay for her son's birthday cake at a Plainfield Kroger grocery store on Sunday and learning that the stranger had already paid for it, CW affiliate WISH-TV reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Along with the sweet gesture, the woman left Mick a note, which was later shared in the Town of Plainfield Chatter Facebook group.

"Today is my son's 35th birthday, his 5th one in heaven," the note reads. "In his memory, I've paid for your cake. Please enjoy, make special memories and hug your children and loved ones tight. My son loved cake!"

The note was signed, "Toni, Tyler's mom."

After posting the image of the letter, Mick expressed her gratitude, noting that she and her husband were "moved" by Toni's random act of kindness.

"Dear Toni.. you know who you are and I want to express how moved I am," she wrote in the Facebook post. "This means so much that my husband and I cried together. With the turmoil of things going on, it reminds us of what really matters: LIFE!"

In a statement to PEOPLE, Mick adds: "The reason it meant a lot was that I just lost my mother and was pondering on how to celebrate her birthday coming up in June. Never thought about paying for a cake. We have it in us to be kind and supportive of others. You never know what a simple cake can mean to someone else."

In response to her post, several Facebook users commented and praised Toni for her sweet gesture. Several of them revealed they actually knew Toni and her son Tyler personally.

"This moved me so much, and so happy to see it was my local Kroger!" wrote one user. "It's nice to see people reaching out (even anonymously) to support each other during those sad times."

"This is beautiful and a wonderful way to honor someone. Thanks, Toni! Now everyone is cherishing your son today," commented someone else.

RELATED VIDEO: Woman Spreads Kindness Every Day to Strangers

"THIS IS JUST THE BEST! Toni- I love how you are honoring Tyler and blessing someone else and sharing with us all to cherish our time with our loved ones. We are not guaranteed another day and we all too often take that for granted," added another person.

Those positive comments continued to pour in until the woman finally revealed herself in the post as Toni Wilson-Taylor.

"This is Tyler," she commented, alongside a photo of her late son. "May God bless your family as you celebrate a loved ones birthday today. Enjoy."