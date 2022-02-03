Woman Now Has Suitors Across the Globe After Cancer-Stricken Mom Made Billboard to Find Her Love

Molly Davis never imagined she would see a billboard with her picture in Times Square, let alone next to one featuring singer Olivia Rodrigo.

But a billboard with Molly's smile has greeted countless Times Square visitors since late December, all thanks to her mother's quest to help her find a romantic partner — a testament to their incredible bond.

"Mom's just been by No. 1 cheerleader and supporter, which is so nice," Molly, 30, says of her mother, Beth Davis, in this week's issue of PEOPLE.

Measuring a whopping 47 feet by 25 feet, the billboard features a link to Molly's profile on the dating website Wingman, which Beth helped set up over the holidays after hearing the love stories of other family members.

She says she chose Wingman because it offers a unique twist on traditional online dating services by allowing loved ones to set up a profile for their friend or relative and then choose the potential dates they go on.

Beth says she's on a mission to help her daughter find love because time is quite literally of the essence for the Boston-based family — the 61-year-old mom is in a years-long battle with metastatic breast cancer, which recently spread to other parts of her body.

"There's been a lot of times where I've taken care of her, which has definitely I think just created a stronger dynamic between the two of us — very open and honest," Molly says of her mom's cancer journey.

Molly Davis Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Soon after Beth's Wingman profile for Molly was posted, it caught the attention of the app's CEO and founder, Tina Wilson, who reached out to the pair with the idea of the billboard to help accelerate their search.

"When I mentioned it to Beth, I think she thought I was joking," Wilson recalls to PEOPLE.

About two weeks later, the billboard became a reality.

"I'm Molly's wingman, and her mom," reads a quote from Beth on the advertisement, which features a picture of both Molly and Beth.

For more on the Davis family's sweet mission, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.

Molly Davis Credit: courtesy beth & Molly davis

"I mean, God, she's like the best wing mom ever," Wilson says of Beth. "She's got real spirit."

Beth says the billboard will stay up until Valentine's Day. So far, she has received messages from people all over the world who either want to take Molly on a date or express their support.

"My criteria has been I'd like to see her well settled with a great family, someone with lots of family connections, and a large circle of friends that can complement Molly's circle of friends," says Beth, who also shares a son with her husband, Rick Davis, 62.

