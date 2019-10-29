Woman Missing in California Park for 3 Days Rescued After Plane Spots S.O.S. She Made with Rocks

Image zoom Sequoia & Kings Cyn/Twitter

A 56-year-old woman was rescued after getting lost in a California national park when she spelled out S.O.S with rocks, according to a press release from the National Park Service.

Mary Joanna Gomez, a traveling nurse from Mississippi, was found alive and in stable condition at Sequoia National Park by the park’s personnel on Monday afternoon. She had been reported missing to the San Francisco Police Department on Friday when she did not show up for work.

Before she went missing Friday, Gomez’s last contact with her family was the day before, the release said. She had texted her daughter with photos taken at Kings Canyon and told her family she intended to visit Sequoia.

Gomez’s S.O.S was first spotted by a California Air National Guard aircraft C-130. Ground searchers responded and found her car on Saturday night, shortly before midnight, along the Generals Highway near a trailhead, according to the release.

On Monday morning, Gomez was discovered off-trail about 3.5 miles away from her car over rocky and steep terrain. Search dogs, aircraft and search teams on foot all participated in the rescue efforts.

She was “cold, thirsty, and hungry, but in otherwise good health” when she was recovered, the release said of Gomez.

Gomez has been in contact with her family and will be reunited with them soon, according to the release.