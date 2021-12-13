The woman, who is believed to be in her 20s, fell overboard early Saturday morning, according to The Associated Press

Woman Missing After Falling from Carnival Cruise Ship Off the Coast of Mexico

The U.S. Coast Guard has been searching for a woman who went missing on a Carnival Cruise Line ship off the coast of Mexico.

Petty Officer First Class Adam Stanton said Sunday that the woman, who is believed to be in her 20s, went overboard early Saturday morning, The Associated Press reports.

The USCG Southern California announced Saturday afternoon on Twitter that members from the USCGC Forrest Rednour and a Sector San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew were working with the Mexican Navy to locate the woman.

The victim is believed to have fallen overboard near Ensenada, Mexico.

PEOPLE has reached out to the USCG Southern California and Carnival Cruise Lines for comment.

On Sunday afternoon, the Coast Guard announced on Twitter that its assets were "standing down pending additional information" after "first light searches" conducted off the coast of Ensenada, Mexico, that morning delivered negative results. USCG assets have since traveled back to U.S. waters.

Carnival Cruise Lines said in a statement to NBC News that the ship was released after assisting with the search before continuing on.

"Our thoughts are with the guest and her family, and our Care Team is providing support," the cruise line said.

One Carnival Miracle passenger, Josh Zufelt, told NBC News that travelers were informed of the incident shortly after it occurred. He recalled the ship coming to a near standstill at about 3:30 a.m. local time and a lifeboat was dropped into the ocean, per the outlet.

Daniel Miranda, another passenger on the cruise, told KABC that he too woke up around 3 a.m. Saturday morning when a general announcement was played across the ship warning, "Man overboard!"

Miranda also alleges that portions of the ship were "cornered off for their search."

After the ship arrived in Ensenada, Miranda told CBS Los Angeles that he attempted to help look for the missing woman. "They immediately did their best efforts to get crews out on little boats and rescue, to start a search," he said.