"We will be suing Hinge," Brooke Averick, who is also known as TikTok star LadyEfron, joked in her video

Woman Matches with Her Brother on Dating App, Jokes It Has Caused 'Emotional Distress'

Oh, brother!

Brooke Averick said she recently discovered that a dating app she was using had suggested her most compatible match was none other than her own sibling.

She said the cringe-worthy mishap occurred ahead of Thanksgiving when Averick, 24 — who is also known as TikTok star LadyEfron — posted a video revealing how Hinge had updated her list of most compatible users.

"Something I’m most thankful for is my most compatible with on Hinge has been updated. Let me show you," she said in a clip posted on her TikTok on Nov. 26.

As Averick cut to her Hinge screen, she told her 724,400 followers, "Here he is. Super cute, if you ask me. Brooke and Noah, we think you two should meet."

"And we agreed," the TikTok star continued. "And we are already spending Thanksgiving together, and it's going well. Let me show you."

From there, Averick revealed the mystery man sitting beside her and bluntly stated, "The fact of the matter is: This is my brother."

"And it's for that reason that we will be suing Hinge," she jokingly added, as Noah pretended to kiss her and chase her around their Haverford, Pennsylvania home.

"That's not funny!" she yelled at her brother. "Stop! If you don't stop..."

Averick also made sure to note, "I cannot stress this enough... this is not an act," and captioned the clip, "Thankful for this new batch of emotional distress 🦃 #GivingThanks."

The video ended up amassing over 507,300 likes and 2,700 comments from followers — many of whom found the mishap to be hilarious.

"Hinge said we want you to be extra thankful for your family this year," joked one user.

"Siblings by chance lovers by algorithm," wrote another user.

"I was like 'wow they look alike' and then i was like 'oh,'" commented someone else.

Even singer Meghan Trainor got in on the fun, writing, " 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂Hahahahhahah"

According to Elite Daily, Hinge uses a Nobel-prize winning Gale-Shapley algorithm based on questions answered by each user to determine compatibility.

"Hinge's algorithm is specifically designed to introduce you to potential dates who meet your preferences (and whose preferences you meet)," Jean-Marie McGrath, director of communications at Hinge, told the outlet. "You'll only see people who you can actually connect with."