Authorities believe the woman may have been sleeping at the time of the accident on Monday

Woman Lying on California Beach Dies After Being Crushed by Tractor Driving Through Sand

A woman who authorities believe was sleeping on a California beach died this week after she was run over by a tractor.

According to KSWB, the unidentified woman was killed around 10 a.m. on Monday at Oceanside Harbor Beach in San Diego County.

A construction worker was driving through the beach as part of a dredging project and didn't see the woman, who local police said was in her 40s or early 50s. After her remains were taken to the San Diego County Medical Examiners Office, her death was ruled an accident, the news station said.

"He hit a hole — what he thought was a hole — in the sand," a spokesperson for the Oceanside Police Department told KFMB of the tractor's operator. "He turned the tractor around and came back and looked and he had accidentally ran over a female who was sleeping on the beach."

"It’s a very tragic accident," they added to KNSD.

The woman died at the scene and did not have any belongings with her at the time of the accident.

"There's a good chance she might be transient,″ the department's spokesperson said. "We just don't know at this point.″

A local who was at the beach just hours before the accident told KSWB that he remembered seeing a woman who looked like she was going to ″pass out″ earlier that morning.

″I was going surfing around 8:30 this morning. There was a woman who was leaning against a wall, she looked like she was going to pass out,″ Jay Burneo recalled to the outlet. ″I went surfing and then I walked out and saw her laying on the beach passed out."

″I think she was intoxicated or coming down off of something," Burneo added to KFMB. ″She weighed about 90 pounds. She didn't look good and she looked like she'd been up for a while."

According to the station, police said the tractor driver was not impaired while operating the machinery and has been cooperative.