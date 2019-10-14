Woman Loses Arm and Foot After She's Struck by Plane Propeller in Florida: Reports

Image zoom Key West International Airport Getty

A Florida woman had her arm and foot severed after she was struck by the propeller of a plane.

The woman was injured on Saturday around 8:45 p.m. at the Key West International Airport after she exited her aircraft to tend to mechanical issues, according to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release obtained by ABC News.

The release reportedly said that the woman and the plane’s pilot — whom the Miami Herald reported was her husband — were preparing to taxi in their private plane when the plane “would not move.”

With the aircraft still running, the pilot, 46-year-old Walter Gray, reportedly got off to check if its tires were blocked by wheel chocks, which are put in place to make sure the plane doesn’t accidentally move.

The Herald reported that Gray told his wife Rebecca Gray, 45, to stay put, but that she exited anyway, and also did not heed his warnings not to go to the front of the plane.

RELATED VIDEO: Trainee Pilot Safely Lands Plane After Instructor Passes Out

Gray reportedly came in contact with the propeller when she went to remove a chock from a tire.

She was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island, and was later flown in stable condition to the Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma Center in Miami, authorities reportedly said.

RELATED: Lauren Scruggs Kennedy on Finding Love with E!’s Jason Kennedy After Propeller Accident: ‘I Wondered If Men Would Ever Find Me Attractive Again’

Her condition remains unknown, and the Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson confirmed to the Herald that Gray lost both her arm and her foot, though a spokesperson for the Florida Highway Patrol was only able to confirm a severed arm to the outlet.

Spokespersons for both departments did not immediately return PEOPLE’s requests for comment.