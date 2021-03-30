Sydney Therriault “became stuck and asphyxiated” during the incident, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office revealed

22-Year-Old Md. Woman Locked Out of Fla. Hotel Room Dies After Being Stuck in Window

Sydney Therriault, a 22-year-old woman from Maryland, died last week after she got stuck in the window of her hotel in Florida.

Therriault was staying at the Pelican RV Resort & Marina when she appeared to misplace her hotel key and attempted to enter it through the window, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office revealed in a statement.

"She became stuck and asphyxiated," the statement said, adding that "no foul play" is expected.

Sydney Therriault Image zoom Credit: Facebook

The Sheriff's Office and Marathon Fire Rescue were called to the scene around 7:30 a.m. where they pronounced Therriaault dead at the scene.

An autopsy is pending, according to the Sheriff's Office.

A friend to Therriault described the 22-year-old in a tribute as "a beautiful, selfless, free spirited soul."

Private elementary school Butler Montessori also wrote a tribute to Therriault who went there as a child and served as a classroom assistant in her later years.

On Facebook, the school wrote that the 22-year-old "brought joy to everyone who connected with her."