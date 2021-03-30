22-Year-Old Md. Woman Locked Out of Fla. Hotel Room Dies After Being Stuck in Window
Sydney Therriault “became stuck and asphyxiated” during the incident, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office revealed
Sydney Therriault, a 22-year-old woman from Maryland, died last week after she got stuck in the window of her hotel in Florida.
Therriault was staying at the Pelican RV Resort & Marina when she appeared to misplace her hotel key and attempted to enter it through the window, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office revealed in a statement.
"She became stuck and asphyxiated," the statement said, adding that "no foul play" is expected.
The Sheriff's Office and Marathon Fire Rescue were called to the scene around 7:30 a.m. where they pronounced Therriaault dead at the scene.
An autopsy is pending, according to the Sheriff's Office.
A friend to Therriault described the 22-year-old in a tribute as "a beautiful, selfless, free spirited soul."
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Private elementary school Butler Montessori also wrote a tribute to Therriault who went there as a child and served as a classroom assistant in her later years.
On Facebook, the school wrote that the 22-year-old "brought joy to everyone who connected with her."
"There are many in our community who have felt the warmth of Sydney's smile and we will be processing our hurt and missing her for a long time," the tribute concluded.