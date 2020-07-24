"I’m hurt about it a lot,” the victim's husband said

Woman Dies in Tx. Apartment Fire After Searching for Dog: 'I Wish I Had Her Still,' Says Husband

A Texas woman was reportedly killed in an apartment fire after she made an attempt to rescue her dog from the flames.

Ray Cox said he was asleep in his living room recliner when he awoke on Saturday night to a blaze in his Texas City apartment, KTRK reported.

“I don’t know what woke me up, [but] I felt the heat,” he said.

Cox said he called out for Debbie, his wife of 37 years, but she ran into the couple’s bedroom in search of their dog, and later died in the fire.

“I’m hurt about it a lot,” he told the outlet.

Cox, who reportedly has the chronic lung disease COPD, was hospitalized in the aftermath, and was released on Sunday night, according to a GoFundMe organized by a cousin.

Daughter-in-law Felicia Cox said the family is relying upon the GoFundMe to help pay for Debbie’s funeral, as her father-in-law is still recovering from his injuries and her husband — with whom she shares three daughters — is grieving the loss of his mother.

“I’m trying to stay strong for my husband because he’s blaming himself for a lot of things,” Felicia told KTRK.

She added: “Our biggest struggle right now is trying to get the funeral and everything paid for.”

According to the Galveston Daily News, a fire on Saturday that broke out at an apartment complex in Texas City just after 11 p.m. killed one person and sent three people to the hospital. A Texas City Police Department spokesperson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.