The pilot of the plane was not injured but was transported to a hospital for evaluation following the incident, authorities said

Woman, 27, Killed While Mowing Airfield Runway After Being Struck by Small Plane Making a Landing

A 27-year-old woman died in a freak accident on Monday afternoon after she was hit by a small plane that was making a landing, authorities said.

The fatal incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. at the aerodrome in Saint-Esprit, Quebec, which is located approximately 37 miles north of Montreal, a spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) confirms to PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Marc Tessier, a spokesperson for the Quebec Provincial Police, told CNN that the woman — whose identity was not released — worked for a company that performed maintenance at the airport.

While the woman was operating a lawn tractor near the airfield runway, she was struck by a small plane that was making a landing, according to Tessier.

"What we can understand is that the woman was on a tractor mowing the lawn and when the plane did its descent to land on the airstrip the airplane hit the woman," Tessier said, per CNN.

Following the incident, the woman was transported to a local hospital, where she died, CNN and Canada's CTV News reported, citing Tessier.

Tessier also noted that the pilot of the plane was not injured but was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation after experiencing shock from the collision.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the fatal incident.

The TSB is currently investigating the incident, spokesperson Marc-Antoine Brassard confirms to PEOPLE.

Brassard says their team sent two investigators to the scene, where they interviewed witnesses, documented photographs and examined the single-engine Nanchang CJ-6 plane and tractor.

RELATED VIDEO: 5 Dead After Small Plane Crashes Near Louisiana Airport

"In the coming days, the investigators will continue gathering information," Brassard says. "The occurrence is still being assessed to determine the next steps in terms of the scope of the investigation."

Tessier told CNN that the plane was flying in weather that "was appropriate for visual flight rules" with light winds and a few clouds before the crash.