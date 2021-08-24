Woman Filmed Rising Tennessee Flood Waters on Facebook Live Before Being Swept Away and Killed

"Well, if anybody's seeing me on Facebook Live, we're being flooded right now in Waverly, Tennessee," Linda Alomd said during her 70-second livestream

A woman who died during the record-breaking floods in middle Tennessee had filmed rising waters surrounding her house before she was swept away.

On Saturday morning, Linda Almond went on Facebook Live to show friends and family floodwaters rushing past her home. The 70-second video would be one of the 55-year-old's final moments.

"Well, if anybody's seeing me on Facebook Live, we're being flooded right now in Waverly, Tennessee," Linda said during the livestream. "Really scary."

As murky rainwater carried debris down the street, Linda commented, "This is scary. Oh my goodness."

Her brother, Leo Almond, later confirmed on Facebook that she died "in the water" after filming the video, writing, "please pray for her soul."

Linda had been staying with her son, Tommy Almond, in Waverly — a small city in Humphreys County that's approximately 75 miles west of Nashville — for the past few months following a countrywide road trip, her daughter, Victoria Almond, told The Washington Post on Tuesday.

Victoria, 25, said that her mother was on disability for a bad back, so it would have been difficult for her to escape the flooding.

"I couldn't contact her or Tommy," recalled Victoria, who said that she became worried after seeing her mother's video on Saturday afternoon. "The towers were down and I didn't know what was going on."

When Tommy, 37, was finally able to reach Victoria, he told her that the "house was lifted off its foundation" by the floodwaters, according to The Post. At some point after finding themselves in the floodwaters, the mother-son duo desperately clung to a power line pole but had to let go when another house floated toward their direction.

"My brother went down for about 45 seconds underwater and when he came back up, he couldn't find Mom," Victoria said. "That was when they let go. It was the last time he saw her."