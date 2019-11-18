Woman Killed After ‘Crawling’ Out of Speeding Car During Argument with Husband in Houston: Police

Image zoom Google Maps

A woman who police say crawled out of a speeding vehicle during an argument with her husband was hit and killed on a Houston freeway early Saturday morning.

The 34-year-old woman was “heavily intoxicated and emotional” as her husband drove her home from a downtown bar around 1 a.m., the Houston Police Department said in a news release.

As their car cruised up North Interstate Highway 45, the woman unbuckled her seat belt, crawled out of the vehicle, and fell from the car, authorities said.

Though she survived the initial fall, according to ABC News, she was soon struck by a silver Chrysler 200 and later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Chrysler stayed on the scene, and was questioned and released. An investigation is ongoing, though no charges have been filed at this time, police said.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released, and is pending verification by the Harris county Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Meanwhile, the incident sparked a second car accident, in which a vehicle stopping to try to help the victim led to another crash, police said.

“This vehicle also stopped to try to help the woman, so the traffic behind them, they had to slam on their brakes, and there was an accident that happened there,” Sgt. David Rose told KTRK.

The outlet also reported that the woman’s husband had not been drinking.