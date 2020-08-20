Woman Killed in Baltimore Light Rail Crash That Also Injured 3 People, Including 7-Year-Old

The child, a 30-year-old man and the Light Rail operator were all injured but are expected to survive, authorities said

A woman was killed and three people, including a 7-year-old, were injured after a vehicle collided with a pair of Light Rail cars in Baltimore on Thursday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. at the Howard and Mulberry Street crossing when a car carrying the woman, the child and a 30-year-old man crossed onto the tracks, a spokesperson for the Baltimore Fire Department confirms to PEOPLE.

The car was struck first by a southbound train, and then again by an oncoming northbound train, the Baltimore Sun reported.

The spokesperson said the woman in the car was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man and the child were extricated from the vehicle by the members of the fire and police departments.

They were transported to area hospitals and are expected to survive. The light rail operator was also taken to the hospital for evaluation, and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The fire department is working with local police and the Maryland Transit Administration to remove the car from under the Light Rail tracks, the spokesperson said.

It remains unclear how many passengers on board the Light Rail were hurt, but none were transported to the hospital, MTA spokeswoman Veronica Battisti tells PEOPLE.

The incident occurred downtown, just under a mile away from the popular Inner Harbor.