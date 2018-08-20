Woman Killed by 8-Foot Alligator While Walking Dog in Gated Golf Community in Hilton Head, S.C.

A woman was attacked and killed by an alligator around 9:30 a.m. on Monday when she was walking her dog on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue and Sea Pines Security personnel responded to a lagoon off of Wood Duck Road in Sea Pines Plantation to a report of an alligator attacking a woman.

“When they arrived, fire personnel located the woman inside of the lagoon and recovered her body, while deputies interviewed witnesses,” they wrote in a statement. “Witness accounts indicate that the woman — who will be identified after her next of kin are notified — was walking her dog near the lagoon when she was attacked and pulled underwater by the alligator.”

The victim was identified as 45-year-old Cassandra Cline, news outlets report.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the Beaufort County Coroner, Edward Allen, scheduled an autopsy to be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina to determine her cause death. Cline’s dog did not appear to be harmed during the incident.

The alligator — which they’re currently searching for — is reported to be around 8 feet in length.

Sea Pines Living, where the woman lived, posted on Facebook that they are “extremely saddened by this news.”

David Lucas of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources told ABC News that “they were able to get her out of the water and she was still alive, but she died at the scene.”

Lucas added that the only other reported death in South Carolina that was possibly related to an alligator in over four decades was in 2016.

“A lady wandered off from a nursing home and she was found [deceased] in a pond, bitten pretty badly,” he told the news outlet. “But we don’t know — and I don’t think we’ll ever be able to determine because there were no witnesses — whether she fell in and was then bitten, or whether she was attacked and then dragged into the pond.”