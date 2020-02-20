Woman Killed After Being Run Over by Mardi Gras Float in New Orleans

Image zoom woman struck by Mardi Gras float WWLTV/Youtube

A woman celebrating the final full week of carnival season in New Orleans, Louisiana was tragically killed Wednesday night after being run over by a Mardi Gras float.

Just after 9 p.m., the New Orleans Police Department announced on Twitter that officials are investigating a “traffic fatality” at the intersection of Magazine Street and Cadiz Street.

NOLA Ready — the city’s Emergency Preparedness Campaign —tweeted that an adult female victim was struck by a float and fatally injured during a Krewe of Nyx parade, which kicked off around 6:30 p.m.

NOLA Ready continued, explaining that float number 20 of the 44-float parade will be the last of the show. Float 22 and on has been canceled.

“Some additional non-float elements, like bands and marching groups have been diverted to an alternate route and will continue down St. Charles to finish the parade,” the tweet read.

Witnesses on the scene said the incident involved float number 21, which was covered with hot air balloons, Nola.com reported.

Onlooker Richard Anderson told Nola.com the woman attempted to walk between two floats and was struck.

PEOPLE has not been able to independently confirm this as police are still trying to determine what happened, Mayor Latoya Cantrell revealed in a news conference.

Cantrell explained, during a clip of the news conference shared by WWL-TV, that “Given the circumstances, I’m sure you would agree that canceling the parade at the start of float 22 was the proper thing to do.”

Image zoom Nyx float 17 Carl Henderson

Nyx Captain Julie Lea has issued a statement — obtained by WWL-TV — on the accident saying, “On such a joyous night, this is obviously a tragic occurrence.”

“The parade takes a backseat when something like this happens on the route. On behalf of the entire Krewe of Nyx, along with the City of New Orleans, we offer our most sincere condolences to the family and friends of the individual involved.”

WWL-TV reporter Katie Moore shared footage from the incident, showing emergency personnel on the scene as crowds of people disperse.

The identity of the victim has not been revealed to the public and the investigation is ongoing.

NOLA Ready is urging parade-goers to avoid the area at this time.

Nyx is one of the city’s largest all-women’s Mardi Gras krewe. Wednesday’s parade will be followed by Knights of Babylon, Chaos and Muses on Thursday.

The city’s famous festivities will continue up until Mardi Gras day on Feb. 25.