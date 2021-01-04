35-year-old Chasity Wyatt was transported to Wilkes Medical Center with serious injuries after the collision on Saturday

Woman Injured After She's Hit by Truck & 'Propelled Over Guardrail' Helping Kid in Fatal Car Crash

A North Carolina woman was injured on Saturday after she was hit by a pickup truck while helping a child in her backseat following a fatal car crash.

The incident unfolded around 7:15 p.m. in Alexander County on Highway 16 near the Wilkes County line, according to a press release from the NC State Highway Patrol.

Authorities said a Cadillac driven by Bobby Harris Lowe, 76, was traveling south when it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a Hyundai, driven by Thomas Eller, 48.

Lowe, of Taylorsville, was wearing a seatbelt but died from his injuries at the scene, according to the press release. It remains unclear what caused the collision, but officials do not believe impairment was a contributing factor.

In addition to Eller, Chasity Wyatt, 35, and an 8-year-old girl were also inside the Hyundai at the time of the crash.

After their vehicle collided with Lowe's, it hit a guardrail before coming to rest partially in the roadway, authorities said.

Wyatt then got out of the car and attempted to help the child in the backseat when she was struck by a Ford pickup truck, which "propelled [her] over the guardrail," the press release stated.

Wyatt, Eller and the child were all transported by EMS to Wilkes Medical Center with serious injuries, according to officials.

Meanwhile, the driver of the pickup truck, David Privette of Purlear, suffered minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

Authorities noted that Privette was unable to see the crashed Cadillac and Hyundai "due to their damage, the dark roadway, and foggy conditions."