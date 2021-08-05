The victim was transported to a ground ambulance via a water rescue boat

Plane Hits and Injures Woman Kayaking on Oregon River After Taking Off from Gravel Bar

The plane that hit the kayaker

A day kayaking on an Oregon river took a scary turn for one 42-year-old woman after authorities say she was struck by a plane and injured.

The incident unfolded on Wednesday on the Willamette River in the area of Lower Lambert Bar between Dayton and the Wheatland Ferry, according to a press release from the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.

Just after 5 p.m. local time, county officials said they received a 911 call about an injured kayaker on the river.

A marine patrol boat with the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office immediately responded to the scene, along with a water rescue boat from Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue and personnel from the Dayton and McMinnville fire departments, the post stated.

When the first responders arrived, they found the injured kayaker — only identified as a 42-year-old female from McMinnville — as well as a Piper Super Cub plane on a gravel bar, according to the release.

Officials said they determined that the plane took off from a gravel bar before striking the woman, who was kayaking on the river beside another 68-year-old female in a separate kayak.

The sheriff's department posted several photos of the plane and kayak on Twitter and Facebook, showing the damage that the small yellow aircraft caused to the green kayak.

Following the incident, police said the pilot returned to the scene and was cooperating with authorities while the woman was transported to a ground ambulance via a water rescue boat.

Fox affiliate KPTV reported that the woman sustained "serious injuries" from the collision.

In the press release, the sheriff's department noted that the plane was "equipped with tundra tires allowing for takeoff and landing in this area, and the pilot reports having previously landed and taken off from this area approximately 50 times."