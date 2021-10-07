According to Yellowstone National Park rangers, the temperature at Maiden's Grave Spring is around 200 degrees Fahrenheit

Woman Left in Coma with Severe Burns After Jumping into Yellowstone Hot Spring to Save Dog

A 20-year-old woman from Washington is in a coma after suffering severe burns from jumping into a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park to save her dog.

On Monday afternoon, Laiha Slayton entered Maiden's Grave Spring to rescue her dog after it ran away, park rangers said in a news release.

Her father pulled her out of the hot spring, but not before she "suffered significant thermal burns from her shoulders to feet," according to officials. The dog died from its injuries.

According to Yellowstone rangers, the temperature at Maiden's Grave Spring is around 200 degrees Fahrenheit.

Laiha was identified by her family in a GoFundMe campaign to cover her medical expenses.

"My sisters palms are completely gone and will have to go into surgery and possibly for the rest of her body too," Laiha's sister Kamilla wrote on the page.

In an update on Wednesday, Kamilla said that Laiha's burns were "better" than doctors had initially thought. While she had sustained some third degree burns, most of her body is covered in second degree burns.

Laiha was "in the scalding water for about 8 seconds," Kamilla added.

"This means that our dad pulled her out insanely fast. She's incredibly lucky," Kamilla wrote, adding that her father had blisters on his feet, but had escaped further injury. "Dad saved her life. Please send love and praise his way."