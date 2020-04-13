Woman Says Pain Is 'Unimaginable' as Husband and Son Die of Coronavirus 3 Days Apart

Image zoom Facebook

A Michigan woman said her pain is “unimaginable” after she lost her husband and 20-year-old son to coronavirus in a span of just three days.

Freddie Brown Jr., 59, died on March 26, while his son, Freddie Brown III, died on March 29, according to their obituaries.

“There’s not even a word created to describe my pain,” Brown’s widow Sandy Brown told The Detroit News. “It’s unimaginable.”

The Flint-area family’s nightmare began in mid-March, when the older Brown, who had a kidney transplant in 2012, began feeling ill, the News reported.

Sandy took him to a local hospital, but he did not meet the Centers for Disease Control’s testing criteria and was sent home, according to NBC affiliate WEYI.

When his conditioned worsened, he was rushed back to the hospital and placed on a ventilator in a medically induced coma, the News reported.

Brown Jr.’s son, who reportedly had asthma, fell ill just one day after his death, and was rushed to the hospital, where he died, according to the News.

Image zoom Sandy Brown Todd McInturf/Detroit News via AP

“In three days, I lost my husband and son to an ugly plague. I watched my son go from completely well and whole and happy to being gone in three days,” Sandy told the News.

She and Brown Jr., who attended Southern Methodist University on a basketball scholarship and worked for 32 years as a produce clerk at Meijer Thrifty Acres before his retirement, were married for 35 years.

“The most loving and caring man she’d ever met (her honey). Lucky treated Sandy like a queen and he was always a perfect gentleman,” his obituary said. “Together, they traveled the country. They had plans to grow old and gray together, but God had a greater plan and we bow to his will.”

Image zoom Sandy Brown Todd McInturf/Detroit News via AP

They considered Freddie III their “miracle baby,” as they waited 15 years to conceive.

The younger Freddie, whom Sandy called “Boopie” and “Sonny Redd,” graduated from high school in 2018, and went on to study at Mott Community College.

He was slated to begin school at Michigan State University in the fall, where he hoped to play football, his obituary said.

“People have always told me I had a sweet and shy demeanor but I also had a great sense of humor,” said his obituary, which was written in the first person. “My friends would say I was laid back, kind-hearted, loyal and always cool with everyone. I never met a stranger because I made friends wherever I went.”

Sandy livestreamed their funerals on Facebook, though she had to watch their burial through a car window due to coronavirus restrictions.

“It seems so unfair,” she told the News of her husband, who was an elder at the church, and son. “I can’t even give them a proper burial. I just have to put them into a box and put them into a hole.”

The virus has upended not only Sandy’s life, but her grieving process, too, as she’s had “nobody to hug,” according to WEYI.

Sandy told the News she’s leaning on her faith to make it through during the difficult time.

“Medical science says I should be traumatized. I had a traumatic experience twice. I should be banging my head against the wall,” she said. “But God said no. I’m standing here in the strength of the Lord, not strength of my own. God has got me.”

