Conn. Woman, 74, Hospitalized After 12-Year-Old Black Bear Attacked Her While She Walked Her Dog

The woman was then transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection

By
Published on April 21, 2023 04:32 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Cheryl Senter/AP/Shutterstock (6366491k) Black bear Squirty, 13, one of Ben Kilham's cub rehabilitation success stories, keeps an eye on her visitors as she heads back into the woods in Lyme, N.H., . Independent Wildlife Biologist, Ben Kilham, rehabilitates and researches black bears Ben Kilham, Lyme, USA
Photo: File: Cheryl Senter/AP/Shutterstock

Authorities in Connecticut say a woman was attacked by a black bear Friday morning while on a walk with her dog.

The 74-year-old woman was walking on Berkshire Crossing Road in Avon when the female bear "approached her and bit her," according to a news release from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

At a news conference, DEEP officials said the woman returned home after the attack and called for help, according to CBS News.

The woman was then transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, DEEP said.

Her injuries included minor puncture wounds, per CBS' News report.

Meanwhile, the bear involved in the attack "was humanely euthanized at the scene," according to DEEP.

The department said the 12-year-old bear had three yearlings that were nearly prepared to live on their own, and did not depend on her for survival, according to NBC affiliate WVIT and FOX affiliate WTIC-TV.

Black Bears
Brandon S. Olmstead/Getty

Black bears that attack a human must be euthanized, DEEP said in Friday's news release.

"It is DEEP's policy to manage the black bear population to maximize ecological, economic, and cultural benefits while providing for public safety and property protection," the department added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Contact and conflict between bears and humans has reportedly been on the rise in recent years.

DEEP says it has received "multiple reports" of bears entering homes "this week alone."

One bear was euthanized in Salisbury after entering "multiple homes" in town, according to DEEP's press release.

Related Articles
Texas-born Princess Rita Boncompagni Ludovisi, born Rita Jenrette Carpenter and last wife of late Prince Nicolo Boncompagni Ludovisi, leaves her residence, The Casino dell'Aurora, also known as Villa Ludovisi, during the execution of an eviction order, in Rome, Thursday, April 20, 2023. The villa contains the only known ceiling painted by Caravaggio and Princess Ludovisi is facing a court-ordered eviction Thursday, in the latest chapter in an inheritance dispute with the heirs of one of Rome's aristocratic families.
Texas-Born Princess Evicted from $533M Rome Villa Built Over 450 Years Ago Amid Inheritance Dispute
alligator in grass
Woman, 88, Suffered 'Excruciating Pain' in Deadly Alligator Attack That Could Have Been Avoided: Lawsuit
Missouri Mom Dies After Slipping and Hitting Her Head at Work Days Before First Wedding Anniversary. Courtesy of Kevin Howe
Wife's Sudden Death Before First Anniversary Leaves Father of 2 Kids 'Terrified of a Future Without Her'
Austin Bergstrom International Airport
American Airlines Employee Killed After Service Vehicle Strikes Jet Bridge at Austin Airport 
Taryn Southern, Bryan Johnson
Entrepreneur Spending $2 Million to Reverse Aging Left Fiancée After Breast Cancer Diagnosis: Lawsuit
3 Dead After Strong and 'Erratic' Tornado Tears Through Small Oklahoma Towns, Damages College Campus
3 Dead After 'Erratic' Tornado Hits Oklahoma and Causes 'Significant' Damage to College Campus
Seamus Gray, Body of Missing U.S. Sailor Last Seen Leaving a Bar a Month Ago Found in Lake Michigan
Body of U.S. Sailor, 21, Found in Lake Michigan After He Vanished on Night Out for St. Patrick's Day
Search Underway for 3 American Sailors Missing Off Coast of Mexico from More Than 10 Days
Search Suspended for 3 Missing Americans Sailing from Mexico to San Diego: 'Our Deepest Sympathies'
A frame grab from a handout livestream video released by SpaceX showing the launch of inaugural test flight of Starship on the second attempt at the SpaceX launch facility in Boca Chica, Texas,
Elon Musk Congratulates SpaceX Team After Rocket Explodes Minutes After Launch: 'Learned a Lot'
Father and Daughter Rescued After Jetski Sinks
Dad and Daughter, 13, Rescued While Treading Water in 'Alligator-Ridden Lake' After Jet-ski Sinks
Stranded fishermen rescued after days without food or water off Australia but 8 feared dead credit 9 news australia
11 Fishermen Rescued After Being Stranded on Island for 6 Days Without Food or Water, 8 Others Missing
car crashes into house
Driver Injured After Crashing Through Second Story of Calif. Home, Landing on Top of Carport
aerial acrobat
Chinese Acrobat Falls to Her Death While Performing Mid-Air Routine with Her Husband: Reports
Powerball Lottery California
Unclaimed Powerball Ticket Worth $1.5 Million Set to Expire: 'Time Is Running Out'
Andi Owen
CEO Sparks Backlash for Telling Employees Not to Worry About Getting Bonuses: 'Leave Pity City'
Trucker Escapes Death as Truck Dangles off Freeway
Trucker Relives 'Miracle' Escape From Crash That Left His Trailer Hanging Over Interstate Bridge