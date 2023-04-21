Conn. Woman, 74, Hospitalized After 12-Year-Old Black Bear Attacked Her While She Walked Her Dog

Authorities in Connecticut say a woman was attacked by a black bear Friday morning while on a walk with her dog.

The 74-year-old woman was walking on Berkshire Crossing Road in Avon when the female bear "approached her and bit her," according to a news release from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

At a news conference, DEEP officials said the woman returned home after the attack and called for help, according to CBS News.

The woman was then transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, DEEP said.

Her injuries included minor puncture wounds, per CBS' News report.

Meanwhile, the bear involved in the attack "was humanely euthanized at the scene," according to DEEP.

The department said the 12-year-old bear had three yearlings that were nearly prepared to live on their own, and did not depend on her for survival, according to NBC affiliate WVIT and FOX affiliate WTIC-TV.

Black bears that attack a human must be euthanized, DEEP said in Friday's news release.

"It is DEEP's policy to manage the black bear population to maximize ecological, economic, and cultural benefits while providing for public safety and property protection," the department added.

Contact and conflict between bears and humans has reportedly been on the rise in recent years.

DEEP says it has received "multiple reports" of bears entering homes "this week alone."

One bear was euthanized in Salisbury after entering "multiple homes" in town, according to DEEP's press release.