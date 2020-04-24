Woman Hangs Hundreds of Homemade Face Masks on Tree for Her Community: 'I'm a Giver'

A woman in Iowa is using her gift of sewing to help others protect themselves amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In late March, Deb Siggins jumped into action and started sewing masks for health care workers after a local hospital, UnityPoint St. Luke’s, disclosed that they were experiencing a mask shortage, Good Morning America reported.

Around that time, Siggins, 55, said other people started to express interest in her designs, so she decided to make them available to her community at no cost through a tree outside her home.

“It was hard to reach everybody so I just put on Facebook that I had a mask tree,” the Lisbon resident, who works at a doctor’s office, explained to the outlet. “I’m a giver, not a taker, so I feel really good.”

Siggins’ mask-making journey began after she received an inspirational message from her pastor.

“One of the messages from our pastors was ‘Use your gifts in a way that will help others during all of this,'” she recalled in a recent video interview. “So my gift is sewing, [and] I’m using that gift.”

Siggins initially set out to create 100 masks for the hospital staff at St. Luke’s, according to GMA. She quickly reached that goal and then started to realize that others were asking for them, which prompted her to keep going.

She has since made close to 600 masks, but was forced to get creative in order to distribute them to her community, she explained in the video interview.

“I hang them on a tree on my front lawn,” she said. “This year, we couldn’t have Easter, so instead of an Easter egg hunt, I put masks up there for people to come and pick them up.”

Not only did the masks serve as a fun Easter decoration, but hanging them on a tree also turned out to be rather practical for everyone involved.

“With social distancing, they would come and pick up the masks and leave,” she explained in the video interview. “They can help themselves. You’re keeping your distance and it’s fun watching the people and guess who’s pulling in the driveway.”

The tree holds about 30 masks — each of which has a unique pattern or design and has been covered entirely by Siggins, according to GMA. Since they are on a first-come, first-serve basis, the Lisbon resident consistently replenishes the tree’s supply, the outlet reported.

Besides putting her masks on the tree, she has also donated many of them to her co-workers, as well as the local fire department and grocery store employees, according to GMA.

“It makes me feel really good,” Siggins said in the video interview of her generosity.

But she hasn’t stopped there.

Her latest efforts have been focused on making masks for elderly patients who come into the doctor’s office where she works, according to GMA. The Iowa resident also said she expects to “keep doing it until the need isn’t needed anymore.”

“There’s a big demand out there,” she explained to GMA.”I just felt like [my sewing] is a gift that I could put it towards other people because it’s a gift that God has given me. … It’s been a hit.”

As of Friday, there have been at least 885,249 cases and 45,409 deaths attributed to coronavirus in the United States, according to the New York Times. In Iowa, there have been at least 4,459 cases and 107 deaths reported, according to the Times.

