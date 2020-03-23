Woman Gives Birth in Toilet Paper Aisle of Missouri Walmart: 'Everything Comes Full Circle'

Image zoom Springfield, Mo. Fire Department/Twitter

A Missouri mother shopping at Walmart returned home with a whole lot more than groceries: she came back with a baby girl.

The woman was in the toilet paper aisle of a Springfield Walmart when her water broke on Wednesday, prompting employees and authorities to step in and help her safely deliver her baby girl, NBC affiliate KY3 reported.

“We were like, ‘Oh my gosh, is this actually going to happen?’” store manager Jessica Hinkle told the outlet.

Hinkle said the new mom warned employees that she might give birth quickly, as her last child was born in just 30 minutes.

As Hinkle did her best to block the aisle from view with a sheet, a customer who said she was a labor nurse volunteered help.

“We were like, ‘What do we do now?’ Another lady comes around the corner and she says, ‘I’m a labor nurse, can I help?’ And we said, ‘Yes, yes please.’ She had gloves in her pocket [and] she was ready,” Hinkle said.

Crews from the Springfield Fire Department soon arrived to help, too, like Lt. Michael Kuss, Fire Chief David Pennington wrote on Twitter.

“During a time of panic and fear it is incredible to run a call that produces joy and brings new life into the world,” Kuss said, according to Pennington.

Hinkle told KY3 the entire ordeal lasted about 45 minutes, and that the woman received cheers from customers as she made her way out of the store and into the hospital.

“They took her out on the gurney, there were customers of course gathered [and] she kind of raised her hand, everyone clapped for her,” she said. “You know a feel-good moment, everybody’s going through so much and with a baby it’s like everything comes full circle.”

According to Pennington, both mother and child are doing “very well.”